St. John School of the Arts’ first poet in residence, Jodie Hollander, will host the Poetry and Art Workshop for adults at the school campus Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. There is a $10 fee for this workshop.
Then on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the arts school, Katia Moltisanti will lead children ages 8 and up in a free-painting style art session before Hollander extends the creative journey into finding words to express their art-making experience.
Hollander has had an extensive career in teaching the art of creative writing to children and adults around the world.
She is originally from Milwaukee and was raised in a family of classical musicians. She studied poetry in England, and her poems have appeared in journals such as “The Poetry Review,” “The Yale Review,” “PN Review,” “The Dark Horse,” “The New Criterion,” “The Rialto,” “Verse Daily,” “The Best Australian Poems of 2011,” and “The Best Australian Poems of 2015.”
She is the recipient of a Fulbright Fellowship in South Africa, a National Endowment for the Humanities grant in Italy, a Hawthornden Fellowship in Scotland, and she attended the MacDowell Colony in 2015.
Her debut publication, “The Humane Society,” was released with Tall-Lighthouse (London) in 2012, and her full-length collection, “My Dark Horses,” is published with Liverpool University Press (Pavilion Poetry). She currently lives in Fort Collins, Colo.
To sign up for the Friday or Saturday workshop, email info@stjohnschoolofthearts.org.