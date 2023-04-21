Sing St. John invites the entire community to attend “Saturday Night Fever,” a free disco concert and dance party to be held in Frank Powell Park in Cruz Bay on Saturday from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
The family friendly event kicks off at 6 p.m., when local divas Shikima Jones-Sprauve and Eva Chinnery take to the stage to belt out their versions of hits by Gloria Gaynor and Donna Summer. The St. John Recovery Choir will follow up with medleys of disco favorites, and the Ocama Youth Choir will resurrect “YMCA” and remind us that “We are Family.” DJ Pete will keep the music flowing until 9:30 p.m.
“Disco is just pure fun,” said Kristen Carmichael-Bowers, executive director of Sing St. John. “It’s often the dance music we hear at weddings to get everyone on the floor celebrating. I can’t wait to see Love City out there ‘shaking their groove thing!’”
Local food prepared by “Ras Feba” Reid, Every T’ing Kurry and others will be available for sale. A 50/50 raffle will be held to help defray production costs. Raffle tickets are $5.
For those who can’t be there in person, “Saturday Night Fever” will be live streamed by PBL Marketing and can be accessed through Sing St. John’s webpage www.singstjohn.org, on its You Tube channel.