St. Johnian helps ring in new year serenading BVI residents

TORTOLA — St. John resident Willis Fahie has been unable to visit friends and family since the pandemic to participate in the annual tour of East End, Tortola, with the Anointed Praise Fungi Band.
Last week, he reunited with the band on St. John, USVI, as they serenaded across the island in preparation for the Tortola tour that began after 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and continued throughout New Year’s Day.
“It has been a good experience again for me after such a long break and I’m excited to have been here and all the rest folks in the group, seem to have been uplifted,” Fahie told The Daily News as the band toured several homes in East End.
The group had a traditional “clash” with the Scatliffe sisters at Charles and Jennie Wheatley’s house before entertaining some tourists heading to the beach.
“They’re up-spirited, they want to do this for the Lord, spreading the joy for the New Year,” Fahie said.
He described last week’s reunion in his native St. John during Christmas as “beautiful.”
“We went from one end of the island to the other — from Coral Bay back to Cruz Bay — and it was really nice,” he said. “The folks are still talking about that all now. It was a very good experience for us. They enjoyed themselves and we enjoyed ourselves.”
In Fahie’s absence on Tortola, a few members went out, but not as a group. That’s because, according to his brother Berris Fahie, Willis, the lead singer, is the “heartbeat of the whole program.”
“If your heart isn’t beating, you’re not moving. So, with the heart here, you can see everything pumping and moving. It’s good to be back,” he said. “He’s the head of the group, so everybody is excited to have him back. But it was exciting and uplifting when we were with him in St. John last week. He was really excited to see us.”
Willis said that his return to Tortola was special.
“It made you feel like you’re up in the air floating. I’m very much excited to get back on the road and do something like this,” he said of the joy of serenading.