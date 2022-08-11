Anne Marie Porter, who lived on St. John since 1981 and made a name for herself as the island’s “Barefoot Minister,” passed away on Aug. 5.
The private life she maintained was juxtaposed by the deep connections the ordained minister forged with thousands of couples during their intimate, personalized wedding ceremonies. Porter was also well-known on island for her annual Valentine’s Day vow renewal event, and for her love of animals and support of the Animal Care Center of St. John.
Porter died due to skin cancer that had metastasized in her brain, and one of her final wishes was for everyone to wear hats and sunscreen at all times. Her other final wish was for everyone to adopt a dog or cat from their local animal shelter.
The Barefoot Minister’s skill in making cherished memories for the couples she married was perhaps most evident on Valentine’s Day, when she welcomed one and all to her free vow renewal ceremony at Trunk Bay. Since the event’s inception in 2003, Porter estimated close to 2,000 couples renewed their vows with her on Valentine’s Day.
Pamela Leverett-Love, a musician who performed at the vow renewal as part of the From Broheem with Love duo, recalled the deep emotions she felt during each ceremony.
“It was amazing,” said Leverett-Love. “I cried every year. Her words of wisdom, her spirit, how calm she was—everything about it was absolutely beautiful. She would always have the perfect things to say and you’d walk away from a conversation with her feeling a little bit lighter. She was a beautiful spirit, always smiling, and it was all real. It was a part of her.”
Paradise Planning’s Michelle Cawthron, who officiated for Porter during the last few months of her life when she was unable to work, fondly recalled working with Porter for the first time 11 years ago.
“After watching her officiate a wedding for the first time, I was drawn to her,” said Cawthron. “She had this calming energy and I would watch stressed out couples instantly relax in front of her. She was a huge part of the wedding industry on St. John for the past 30 years and without her, many vendors would not be where they are today—myself included.”
Porter’s love of her role as a St. John wedding officiant was unmistakable, Cawthron continued.
“In one of our last email exchanges, I told her I was enjoying being in a different role officiating for couples and her reply to me was, ‘Aren’t we blessed to be with couples during one of the most important times in their relationship while they are in one of the most beautiful places on our planet?’” said Cawthron. “She truly loved St. John to her core and she was such a pillar on this island.”
Yelena Rogers, who photographed many weddings conducted by the Barefoot Minister, recalled the impacts of Porter’s words during her ceremonies.
“I would actually have to step back so I couldn’t hear what she was saying because I was so mesmerized,” said Rogers. “She was a true angel. She was so beautiful and lovely and she touched many lives.”
Porter also touched the lives of many island animals through her care and generosity for the Animal Care Center of St. John. She was the initiator of the “Be Kind” bumper stickers displayed on many island vehicles. ACC shelter manager Ryan Moore recalled Porter’s immediate warmth and openness when the two first met 11 years ago.
“I was a part-time employee at the ACC and she walked right up to me, gave me a hug, and said ‘Thank you for what you do,’” said Moore. “She made everybody feel like what we were doing was the most important thing in the world. She had open arms for everybody and was instrumental in animal welfare on St. John back in the day. She went out of her way to help people get dogs out of tricky situations and she was a huge confidante. She was a huge part of the ACC’s success over the years.”
Porter conducted the wedding ceremony for Moore and his wife, the shelter manager added.
Porter was an avid writer, and one of the final times she put pen to paper, on June 28, she wrote: “The greatest thing anyone can ever say about me when I die is: ‘Wherever she was, there was laughter.’”
A celebration of life for Anne Marie Porter is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.