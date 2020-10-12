St. Kitts & Nevis will once again welcome tourists and open its borders beginning Oct. 31, one of the last Caribbean destination to do so.
The CDC recently assessed the federation’s COVID-19 risk as very low and designated it as “No Travel Notice” required, having had only 19 cases of the coronavirus, no community spread and no deaths.
“We have been working diligently to prepare for this reopening to ensure that we are ready to welcome travelers by training and certifying local businesses and individuals in the health and safety protocols they are required to meet and be certified in to be permitted to operate,” said Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports Lindsay F.P. Grant. “This is particularly important as we encourage visitors to explore our islands beyond their hotels to experience what makes us a unique, authentic and quintessential Caribbean experience.”
The twin-island federation has received international recognition of their successful management of the first wave of the global pandemic as a result of early and aggressive testing, contact tracing and quarantine program along with an “All of Society Approach” that includes mask-wearing in public, social distancing and sanitization protocols to ensure everyone’s health and safety. Key outlets such as the BBC, Sky News and Tripoto have named St. Kitts & Nevis among the few countries in the world to have effectively “beat” the virus.