ST. THOMAS — One man was killed and another was hospitalized in critical condition late Thursday night following a shooting at Coki Point Beach, the second killing on the island in just five days.
V.I. Police Communications Director Glen Dratte said that the name of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
According to Dratte, citizens contacted 911 at 10:22 p.m. Thursday reporting shots fired in the area and that someone had been shot.
“One male was confirmed dead on arrival and another male arrived at the hospital via private vehicle,” Dratte told The Daily News shortly before midnight, adding details were sketchy as investigators were still on the scene.
The shooting death marks the second in five days following the death of Marcos Antonio Benjamin Guerrero near Market Square around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Two men have since been arrest in connection with that killing. Luis Manuel Mota Rivas, 30, was arrested Monday. On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of Aneudy Guerero, 22, with a similar last name to the victim, but unrelated, and charging him with aiding and abetting Rivas.
Police urged anyone with information in Thursday night’s killing to call 911, the VIPD at (340) 642-8449 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-(800)-222-8477.