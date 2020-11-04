The V.I. Health Department announced Tuesday night that a 58-year-old woman from St. Thomas became the 23 COVID-related death in the territory.
The announcement comes one day after Health officials issued a release that a 65-year-old man from St. Croix was the 22nd COVID-related death.
Tuesday’s press release, issued after 8 p.m. said Health was confirming the death after further investigating the cause of the woman’s death and notification to the next of kin.
According to the statement, the department continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19 and asked residents to take precautionary measures including staying at home, practicing social distancing and wearing a mask when in the company of others. Frequent handwashing with soap and warm water and cleaning frequently used areas also are encouraged.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call (340)712-6299 or (340)776-1519. Individuals with a medical emergency should call 911.
For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.