The government of Antigua and Barbuda has announced a state funeral will be held Aug. 26 for Lester Bryant Bird, with the day declared a national holiday.
Bird was 83 when he died on Aug. 9, following “a long battle with his health,” according to news reports.
The funeral will follow three days of national morning, beginning Tuesday.
According to a schedule leading up to the state funeral announced by the government of Antigua and Barbuda, a parliamentary session was held Tuesday “where each member had the opportunity to express publicly his/her love and administration for the national hero and former Prime Minister.”
Bird served as the island’s second prime minister following his late father, Sir Vere C. Bird, the island’s first prime minister and for whom its international airport is named.
Born in New York, the younger Bird began his early education at Antigua Grammar School. He attended the University of Michigan and was a lawyer prior to getting involved in politics.
He is credited with contributing to the development of Antigua and Barbuda and the wider region. Bird was a keen sportsman who saw international success in cricket and long jump, according to published reports.
In 1971, Bird became the chairman of the Antigua Labour Party, which was founded by his father, serving as prime minster from 1994 to 2004.
On Nov. 3, 2014, he was named Knight of the Most Exalted Order of National Hero, the island’s highest honor, for his contribution to national development as an outstanding sportsman, lawyer, and parliamentarian for 38 years.
Bird to lie in state
In announcing the funeral arrangements for Bird on Monday, the government of Antigua and Barbuda said it will follow three days of national mourning, starting Tuesday.
On the first day, Bird’s body will lie in state in the Parliament, allowing residents a chance to pay their last respects. On the second day, his body will lie at 46 North St., the home of his political party.
The funeral will be held at the stadium named for cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards, who with Bird’s death is now the island’s only living national hero.
Invitations have been extended to CARICOM heads who want to attend the state funeral. Bird’s body will be buried alongside his mother’s, Lady Lydia Bryant-Bird, in the public cemetery. A monument in Bird’s honor is planned for the National Heroes Cemetery at Tomlinson to commemorate his life and legacy, according to news reports.
Flags across the country, which have been flying half-mast since Aug. 9, will continue until the day of the funeral.
With reports from The Antigua Observer and Caribbean News Now.