Sterling Optical beat out several finalists Tuesday to win Transitions Optical U.S. Eyecare Practice of the Year title, which recognizes an independent eyecare practice in the U.S. that actively promotes healthy sight to their patients and their communities while supporting Transitions’ values.
The company released the list of finalists for the top practice award as well as several others ahead of its 26th annual Transitions Academy, which kicked off earlier this week in Florida.
Sterling Optical’s owners, CEO Joel Mahepath, and wife, Dr. Lisa Adams, were on hand when the winner was announced Tuesday evening.
“To God be the glory,” Mahepath said when asked for comment on winning the award.
“I’d like to thank Transitions Branch Manager Christopher Borton for everything he’s done over the years, and thank our employees for the work they do serving the people of the Virgin Islands. I am grateful and humbled,” he said.
In addition to Sterling Optical, the finalists for the top practice award in the U.S. were Pathway Eye in Athens, Decatur, Huntsville, Madison, and Rogersville, Ala., and Chattanooga, and Collegedale, Tenn., and Webb Eyecare in Alliance, Bridgeport, and Scottsbluff, Neb.
Tansitions Optical, via press release on Saturday, announced that this year’s finalists “are a diverse group of professionals, teams, and organizations that exemplified Transitions’ values of quality, education, service, and innovation.
“The Transitions Innovation Awards are a great opportunity for us to highlight industry professionals who are setting a new standard for innovation in eye care,” Drew Smith, senior director, North America Channels, Transitions Optical, said in the statement. “It is an honor for us to recognize their achievements and we look forward to celebrating each and every one of them at the upcoming Transitions Academy event.”
Sterling Optical was established on St. Croix in 1997, and opened a second store on St. Thomas in 1999. In 2002, its owners established a scholarship fund that to date has awarded $521,000 in scholarships to 223 students. Last year, 14 students each received $1,500 in scholarships. The deadline for this year’s scholarship is June 30, and 2023 graduates are encouraged to apply.
Applicants must be a high school graduate with a GPA greater than 2.53. An official transcript, which includes SAT or ACT scores and a biographical sketch to include a list of accomplishments, future goals and community involvement will be required.
The biographical sketch and cover sheet should be forwarded to: Adams-Mahepath Scholarship Sterling Optical 3000 Golden Rock Shopping Center, Suite No. 14 St. Croix, V.I. 00820
For additional details call 340-718-8880.
The other awards are:
- title celebrates an individual for their dedication to being an influential healthy sight advocate. The finalists are Véronique Desrochers, optician and owner of Optique Cloutier in Châteauguay, Quebec; Michael Frayler, founder and CEO of Austin Ryan Optika in New Paltz and Pleasant Valley, NY; and Camelia Hammiche, optician and district manager of Lunetterie New Look Eyewear in Montréal, Quebec.
- title recognizes an independent eyecare practice in Canada that actively promotes healthy sight to their patients and their communities while supporting Transitions’ values. The finalists are Lopticien.CA in Laval, Quebec; Optique Cloutier in Châteauguay, Quebec; and Sun City Optics in Kamloops, British Columbia.
- title honors a retailer in the U.S. for actively supporting Transitions’ values while demonstrating a commitment to enhancing the vision of their customers and communities. The finalists are Henry Ford OptimEyes, National Vision Inc., and Target Optical.
- title honors a retailer in Canada for actively supporting Transitions’ values while demonstrating a commitment to enhancing the vision of their customers and communities. The finalists are Costco Optical, Lunetterie New Look Eyewear, and Vogue Optical.
- honors an optical laboratory, managed vision care company, lens manufacturer, or buying group that actively promotes healthy sight to their customers and communities while supporting Transitions’ values. The finalists are Cherry Optical Lab and The Optical Retail Group.
award celebrates an individual, company, or educator that has shown creativity in developing or offering training and education opportunities that include dispensing photochromics. The finalists are Harvey & Lewis Opticians and Pathway Eye.