Local models donned chic fashions and accessorized with jewelry to strut down the runway with a purpose during the weekend.
The Crucian Fashion Fest, now in its fifth year, was held Sunday night at The Castle, and raised nearly $18,000 for the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix.
Fashion enthusiasts and residents simply looking for a leisure way to spend Sunday, plunked down the $100 per-person ticket, to enjoy the show choreographed by Lori Hirons of Joyia Inspirational Jewelry.
Clema Lewis, director of the Women’s Coalition, thanked Hirons for putting on the ritzy show. She also thanked the establishments that made the show worthwhile.
Among the fashions modeled were a splash print duster and palazzo pants paired with a berry tank and a white zig-zag tunic and palazzo set — both of which could be mixed and matched for multiple outfits. The ensembles were donated by Lisa Bhola, the longtime owner of Trends Boutique VI. The other fashions were donated by My Girlfriend’s Closet, La Belle Femme, Island Contessa, The Gecko, Molly’s, Molly’s Mancave, Envii Boutique and Designs by Regal. In additional to Joyia, the jewelry accessorizing the outfits were donated by ib Designs, Crucian Gold, FantaSea Jewelry and Sonya’s Ltd.