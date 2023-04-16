Students at Suffolk University found that a majority of U.S. Virgin Islanders feel like second-class citizens, according to a press release from the Boston-based university.
Responding to questions created by graduate and upper-level undergraduate students in the university’s “Political Survey Research” course, more than 70% of residents agreed with the statement, “when it comes to the U.S., I feel like I am a second-class citizen.”
Ninety-percent of the 500 residents polled want the right to vote for president, while less than 6% do not. Respondents generally oppose the idea of becoming an independent country, with 59% opposed and 19% in favor, but 63% do support becoming a state, according to the poll.
A majority of residents gave low ratings to infrastructure and services across the islands, rating the reliability of power, the quality of roads and bridges and the quality of healthcare as poor. Despite these ratings, residents gave high marks to local elected officials and even more favorable ratings to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Republican officials were widely viewed unfavorably.
Suffolk University Political Research Center Director David Paleologos, who teaches the class, said it was the first time a group of students selected a topic based outside of the mainland. Graduate student and St. Thomas native Rae’Niqua Kierra Victorine pitched the idea, which her classmates appropriately chose via poll.
“Rae’Niqua made an unbelievable pitch and plea that this was important,” Paleologos said, adding that pitches usually focused on the Boston area.
Victorine said that she hadn’t seen good, substantial data on the territories.
“The only thing that I could think of was, ‘it would be so cool if we could do a poll on the U.S. Virgin Islands’,” she said.
Some of the results of the poll surprised Paleologos, who noted the low marks given to many public service and infrastructure questions compared to Virgin Islanders’ favorable views of their elected leadership. In most of the places he’s polled, he said, feelings about elected officials would be a lot lower.
Having grown up on St. Thomas, Victorine said she wasn’t too surprised by the responses. The poll shows that Virgin Islanders want more, she said, adding that this and future studies will start a conversation.
“I think that as U.S. Virgin Islanders, we have to realize that we matter,” she said, “and that in order to get the representation and the rights that we deserve, we have to start speaking up about it.”