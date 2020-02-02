ST. CROIX — Thirty-one students from public, parochial and private schools territorywide will square off for top-speller honors in this year’s Intermediate Spelling Bee competitions on Thursday.
The Spelling Bee competitions, hosted by the V.I. Department of Education, will kick off simultaneously at 9 a.m. in the auditoriums of Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School on St. Thomas and John H. Woodson Junior High School on St. Croix. The winner and the top five finishers in each district will advance to the Territorial Spelling Bee, scheduled for March 11. The Territorial Spelling Bee is sponsored by The Virgin Islands Daily News, and the winner of that competition will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., later this year.
The Education Department organizes both the district and territorial competitions annually, and since 1985 The Daily News has sponsored the Territorial Spelling Bee. Sponsorship prizes include a subscription to the Scripps National Spelling Bee’s official dictionary, Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online, and travel and hotel costs associated with getting the Virgin Islands’ top speller to the national competition in D.C.
In Thursday’s contest, 15 students will compete in the St. Thomas-St. John District and 16 will compete in the St. Croix District.
