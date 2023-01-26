ST. THOMAS — Juan Christian has come full circle.
The 50-year-old former assistant principal at Moravian School, is now marketing director at Tutu Park Mall, having risen through the ranks from when he first started in 2006 as a part-time marketing assistant. On Saturday, he and his staff will partner with Maureen Faulkner, acting state director of the Education Department’s State Office of Career, Technical and Adult Education, to host the education summit, “Breaking through the Barriers.”
The summit is open to individuals 16 and older, who are not enrolled in school and desire to improve their literacy skills, obtain a GED or high school diploma, enroll in a skill or trade certification program and apply for employment, Christian said in a news release.
“From my standpoint as an educator, sometimes life happens — elements of our lives can get derailed, and it happens a lot in the educational arena and why people are forced to leave for whatever reason,” he told The Daily News. “This summit affords them the opportunity to get back in school and basically gives them a second chance.”
During the course of the day, participants will have the chance to learn about training programs, enroll in literacy, ESL or GED preparatory courses and register for services offered by the Labor and Human Services departments among others. The daylong event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free snacks, prizes and live entertainment.
It’s a formula that has worked for Christian, who over the years has welcomed partnering with government agencies on activities benefiting the community. In November, he partnered with the Disability Rights Center of the Virgin Islands for a voter registration drive ahead of the general election. It was there he met one of DRCVI’s attorneys, Kishma Francis.
Francis, he said, told Faulkner about her agency’s partnering with Tutu Park Mall, essentially setting up the Education Department to do the same. According to Christian, when Faulkner reached out to him, he was easily sold, recalling his tenure at Pine Peace School on St. John and at All Saints and Moravian parochial schools on St. Thomas, teaching courses in Spanish, ESL or English as a Second Language and V.I. history.
“You see, during my years as an educator I noticed that we needed to do more community outreach — have more of a connection to the community,” Christian said, adding that he was inspired by his former professor, Yvette McMahon Arnold, while working on his master’s degree in education leadership. “She introduced us to a frame work relative to the six keys of parental involvement — within that frame work, community collaboration was paramount to me. It spoke to me because I found that the bridge between home, school and community had deteriorated and I believe wholeheartedly that through community collaboration and through partnerships we can rebuild that bridge.”
He said it’s not coincidental that the events are held inside the mall along with entertainment and free hors d’oeuvres.
“Bringing people to the mall, having the outreach there creates a welcoming environment because sometimes individuals are apprehensive about going to the agency where things are more formal,” he said. “Here they get the important information, but in a convenient, more relaxed atmosphere.”
Christian praised Faulkner for her work “in sounding the alarm about the services offered, and basically helping those students find their place or element where they can learn some skills that they can take through adulthood. This is someone saying ‘we care — here’s your second chance.’”
Often, he said, he’s been asked “why so much community outreach” events at the mall “and I ask ‘why not?’”
He adds that the community collaboration is a necessary part of his job — as well as a higher calling.
“Tutu Park Mall recognizes that strong partnerships create relationships, common understanding, and collective focus necessary for long-term achievement,” he said. “God created me to live a life of service. I have to do everything I possibly could do to help out mankind.”