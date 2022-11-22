For the second time in as many months, the U.S. Supreme Court has denied review of a petition calling to overrule the Insular Cases, according to a statement from Neil Weare, president and founder of Equally American.
The group advocates for equality and civil rights in U.S. territories.
Weare, in the statement, said the Supreme Court on Monday denied review of Federación de Maestros de Puerto Rico v. Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, which specifically asked the Court “Whether the Insular Cases should be overruled.”
This follows statements made by Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor earlier this year in U.S. v. Vaello Madero calling on the Supreme Court to overrule the Insular Cases in “an appropriate case.”
Justice Gorsuch declared that the Insular Cases “rest on a rotten foundation” and Sonia Sotomayor called the Insular Cases “odious and wrong.” There was no noted dissent to denial in today’s order by the Court.
“Next year marks the 125th Anniversary of the United States having formal overseas colonies, yet the Supreme Court continues to avoid answering whether the colonial framework established by the racist Insular Cases remains ‘good law,’” said Weare, who represented the plaintiffs in Fitisemanu v. United States, which the Supreme Court denied review of last month.
“It is increasingly clear not only that the United States has a colonies problem, but that it stubbornly refuses to recognize it,” he said.
Petitioners in the case are represented by attorneys Jessica Mendez Colberg and Rolando Emmanuelli, who previously called on the Supreme Court to overrule the Insular Cases during oral argument in FOMB v. Aurelius.