In 2020, amid the disruptions of the pandemic and the social upheaval following the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the United States saw the largest increase in its homicide rate in modern history. Now, more than three years after the start of the pandemic, the country is on track to record one of its largest — if not the largest — annual declines in homicides, according to a report released Thursday.
Even so, violent crime is still considerably higher than just before the pandemic, the bench mark that police chiefs and city leaders are striving to return to, as cities remain awash in guns.
In the new report, the nonpartisan Council on Criminal Justice examined crime data from 30 U.S. cities and found that through the first half of the year there were 202 fewer homicides, a drop of more than 9%. Still, homicides across those cities are 24% higher than in same period of 2019.
The latest data at least offers a hopeful sign that the increases in violent crime during the pandemic were not the start of a new era of steadily rising crime, as many experts had worried. But the data is limited to the cities in which the council could obtain data, and the authors cautioned that for some categories only a few cities released statistics.
Gun assaults, for instance, declined 5.6% but that was based on only the 10 cities in the study that provided gun assault data. Robberies, burglaries and larcenies were also down. Car thefts, which have risen substantially in recent years, partially because of the ease in which teenagers have been able to steal Kia and Hyundai models, rose even further.
The council began tracking crime at the start of the pandemic, seeking to provide a timely snapshot of national trends and fill the void in comprehensive data from government agencies. The FBI, which typically releases national statistics in the fall for the prior year, has been hampered by a shift in 2021 to a new reporting system that saw several large cities fail to submit data.
Just as criminologists struggle to reach a consensus to explain sudden increases in crime like the United States saw in 2020, concrete explanations for declines in crime are similarly elusive.
But many agree that the disruptions of the pandemic — social isolation, closure of schools and jobs lost — likely led to an increase in crime.