When a new year comes around, we take stock of ourselves. We review in our minds what we should have, or could have done. We think about all the projects we started and never finished and the letters that never got written. The closets that never got cleaned out and the home repairs on the never-ending list that didn’t get done. We often say, “Wow, can’t believe another year has passed!” and reminisce about everyone, and everything.
This year 2020 is going away. Goodbye and good riddance. Few are thinking it’s been a good year. Because we were stopped in our tracks by a worldwide pandemic, and it was a miserable year. I vote we take stock of nothing. Nothing we didn’t get done or didn’t change, or broken new year resolutions.
I vote we only take stock of our achievements.
If you were able to get up, drag yourself out of bed, and go to a job, pat yourself on your back. If you made a few phone calls to cheer up an elderly friend in isolation, give yourself a “well done.” For parents who juggled work, home life, and teaching homebound children, you get a huge gold star. If you delivered groceries, helped a nonprofit, or put yourself out in the community, you get more gold stars. If you provided religious strength and preached a good Zoom sermon, give yourself a big Halo. And if you were a healthcare professional, who took care of people in the worst times of our lives, you get a diamond-studded gold crown.
Going into this New Year, with hope on the horizon sets a new stage of possibilities. Admittedly, we are weary and ready for change. Taking stock of ourselves on the last day of this old year, we can say, we held a steady course of which we can be proud.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi.