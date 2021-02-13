Dear Editor,
My wife, Joyce, and I went to see a great movie with the two of us as the sole audience (talk about social distancing!): “A Night in Miami.”
It deals with the agonizing question for Black Americans as to whether they can be of greater help to their Black brothers by gaining economic power working within the white establishment or by refusing to deal with the white world? (This was of course before Malcom X’s break with Elijah Muhammad and before his assassination).
On one side of the question is the tragic figure of Malcom X, and on the other side are Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke. The film places all four of them in a hotel room in Miami arguing the question most eloquently and heatedly the night of Ali’s win over Sonny Liston, and his conversion to the Muslim faith. The film is admirably played by all four characters and it is very thoughtfully written.
I would highly recommend this movie to you and anyone else — black, white or whatever.
— Aimery Caron, St. Thomas.