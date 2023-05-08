ST. THOMAS — Answers to pressing questions about Taxicab Commission dysfunction eluded members of the 35th Legislature and industry stakeholders during a meeting on Monday.
During the three-hour meeting, Executive Director Vernice Gumbs struggled to provide satisfactory answers to frustrated taxi operators and senators.
Gumbs was the commission’s sole representative at the meeting. The commission’s seven board members did not attend, to the frustration of participants.
The commission’s St. Thomas offices have been closed since late April, leaving taxi operators across the territory unable to apply for or renew licenses, pay fees and update required documentation.
Gumbs explained that the commission is unable to operate through the closure because its files aren’t digitized.
“Everything to be done within the Taxicab Commission is pen and paper,” Gumbs said, straining to speak after losing her voice in what she characterized as an allergic reaction to her office’s environmental problems.
“So even if this space is offered here today, it’s nothing more in terms of services that we can offer.”
Gumbs said Bureau of Motor Vehicles Executive Director Barbara McIntosh offered the commission a workspace while the Taxicab Commission offices underwent cleaning and sanitation procedures. She added, however, that they wouldn’t have been able to contact drivers to make appointments from a different location because all of their phone numbers are stored inside the closed offices.
While the offices are closed, many fees have technically been waived for drivers who have had no way to pay them. But taxi operators said Monday that messaging about exemptions has been unclear and, at times, contradictory.
Withfield Hodge, vice president of the East End Taxi association, said he employs a driver who is paying $100 per day to store his vehicle because he can’t get a road tax exemption certificate. Another driver can’t operate a brand new vehicle because he can’t get plates, he said.
“They don’t care anything about your problem,” Hodge told Gumbs. “But why should me — as a business person — suffer because the authority can’t put their act together. That’s my question.”
Though meeting participants were sympathetic to the issue of mold, Frett-Gregory and other senators present said they had been getting calls from frustrated taxi operators long before commission offices were forced to close due to its environmental issues.
“So the mold did not create this,” she said, referencing the ongoing problems. “It has been ramped up because of the closure of the office.”
Exasperation over communication failures mounted throughout the day. Halfway through the meeting, Sen. Marvin Blyden heard from Property and Procurement Deputy Commissioner Vincent Richards that the Taxicab Commission offices were ready to reopen, and had been since Sunday.
Gumbs appeared unaware of the development. At another point in the meeting, Board Chairperson Loretta Lloyd — who was not present — accidentally addressed an email meant for Gumbs to Frett-Gregory.
Participants increasingly directed their criticism at the commission’s board, which has five members whose terms may have expired in December 2022 and which has not announced an election.
“If the board is not functioning, then the board has to go. If the executive director is not functioning, the executive director has to go,” Frett-Gregory said at one point. “It’s just part of the process. But we cannot just sit here and keep our heads in the sand.”