ST. THOMAS — The Taxicab Commission office on St. Thomas will reopen on June 5, according to a news release from the commission on Friday.
The announcement comes a week after At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. lambasted the agency and its executive director, Vernice Gumbs, for its lack of communication and failure to provide services and perform basic functions. It was followed by a three-hour meeting on Monday, involving others members of the 35th Legislature, where Gumbs struggled to provide satisfactory answers to senators’ questions about the office that had been closed since late April and leaving taxi operators unable to apply for or renew licenses.
The offices “were deemed sanitized, free of contaminants and the keys turned over so that we may proceed with the final preparations of reopening,” Gumbs said in the news release.
The Property and Procurement Department shuttered the commission’s Sub Base offices in late April because of environmental issues, which left taxi drivers in the territory unable to access services needed to operate their businesses legally. As frustration reached a boil last week, Bolques Jr. issued a press release criticizing the commission’s inability to continue its work despite the office closure.
On Monday, Bolques and Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory convened a meeting of taxi industry stakeholders, commission leadership and several members of the 35th Legislature. During the meeting, which board members did not attend, Gumbs said the commission operates with pen and paper and can’t provide basic services without access to files and records, which remained inside the shuttered office.
Halfway through the meeting, Sen. Marvin Blyden reported that Property and Procurement had already given commission offices the all-clear.
Many of the issues raised by taxi industry representatives predate the office closure. During a September 2022 meeting of the Committee on Government Operations and Consumer Protection, former executive directors Linda Smith and Shane Benjamin testified that the commission’s board prevented them from filling vacant positions.
Following Monday’s meeting, Frett-Gregory said a letter was sent to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. requesting the immediate nomination of members to the commission.