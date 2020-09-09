I listened carefully to the Finance Committee of the Legislature’s budget hearing — chaired by Sen. Kurt Vialet — when Mr. Peter Chapman, executive director and chief executive officer of the University of the Virgin Islands’ Research and Technology Park, presented his proposal to build a “Tech Village” on 30 acres of prime agricultural land on St. Croix.
He spoke about the mixed-use of the project, which includes a 120-room teaching hotel, a Tech Village with some 60 units of residential housing, commercial space, a conference room, a solar micro-grid and some 16 acres of land designated for farming.
According to Chapman, in total, 60% of the site will be dedicated to agriculture. He went on to say that the project will create 125 construction jobs and 300 permanent agricultural jobs. An opportunity presented itself for me to ask Chapman questions when the RTPark held a webinar conference to discuss how to enhance the Virgin Islands economy. My question to him was, “As the RTPark is proposing to use prime agricultural land for a new Tech Village, has V.I. Act 6836, the Sustainable Agriculture Act, been reviewed and considered in the event more appropriate residential/commercial properties may be used?”
Chapman responded, but he never answered my question. He spoke about how the development would benefit the Virgin Islands’ economy — with which I agree. I support the Tech Village development, but not on prime agricultural land. I believe it was during the Gov. John deJongh Jr. administration when a law was passed to protect prime agricultural farmland in the Virgin Islands. I was part of the process, assisting legislators, especially former Sen. Michael Thurland.
Farmers, agricultural experts from the University of the Virgin Islands Cooperative Extension Service, the Agriculture Department and others in the community, including me, testified at public hearings at the Legislature on St. Croix in support of protecting of prime agricultural farmland in the territory.
Thus, Virgin Islands Code, Title 7 — Agriculture Chapter 1 — Development of Sustainable Agriculture Subchapter 1, Sustainable Agriculture Act 6836 was passed into law to protect prime agricultural land in the Virgin Islands. Section (b) of the Act 6836 states, “The purpose of this chapter is to promote and protect the agricultural industry of the Virgin Islands, to include the protection of prime agricultural farmland necessary to promote and protect the public health, safety, and welfare of the people of the Virgin Islands.”
If I recall correctly, this bill was referring to government agricultural farmland in the Virgin Islands. Farmlands throughout the world are endangered species. Prime farmland, particularly in the United States, is being urbanized to the point where governments and nonprofits are purchasing millions of acres of farmlands across the country for protection. In fact, the U.S. Congress created the Farmland Protection Policy Act.
As a result, Congress passed the Agriculture and Food Act of 1981 (Public law 97-98) containing the Farmland Protection Policy Act (FPPA) subtitle 1, Title XI, Section 1539-1549. In many states, governments have passed laws to protect prime farmland. For example, you can log onto “Our Incredible vanishing farmland” by Portia Stewart; No Farms, No Food. American Farmland Trust is one of many organizations working with state governments to protect prime farmland.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 12,000 acres — or nearly 12% of land surveyed in the Virgin Islands — would meet the requirement of prime farmland. Because high quality farmland is limited, the USDA encourages governments, as well as individuals, to facilitate the wise use of prime farmland. Prime farmland is defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as “land that has the best combination of physical and chemical characteristics for producing food, feed, forage, fiber, and oilseed crops and is available for these uses.”
This includes cultivated land, forestland, pasture land, or other land where the soil economically produces and sustains high-yield crops with proper management of the land. The Virgin Islands is in a very vulnerable situation when it comes to feeding ourselves. Almost everything we eat is imported. These islands once fed Denmark. With the world pandemic of COVID-19, many residents of the Virgin Islands are growing backyard gardens.
Let me be honest, food insecurity is serious. If we think COVID-19 changed our lives forever, not having access to food will create a greater catastrophe. Food insecurity simply refers to a situation when people do not have social, economic or physical access to food. When Act 6836 was passed, food security of prime farmland was the glue that held us together and we all agreed on.
In 1965, there was a major crisis under the late Gov. Ralph M. Paiewonsky’s administration due to the possible phasing out of the sugar industry on St. Croix, which covered more than 4,000 acres of the great central plain heartland of agriculture on the island. At that time, the sugar industry employed more than 2,000 people.
A study was carried out: the “Reconstruction of the Agricultural Economy of St. Croix.” In the 16-page document, one of the recommendations was to protect prime farmland. Some 50-plus years later, Act 6836 was passed into law to protect prime farmland for future generations. The central great plain of agricultural land has been built upon by schools, houses, National Guard headquarters, etc. Although these structures are important, the wise use of land determines food security.
I urge all our senators to uphold Act 6836, which refers to sustainable agriculture. Government agricultural farmland belongs to the people of these islands and no one else. There is government land where the Tech Village can be built on. We are not saying “no” to the Tech Village development. However, no developers should think they have the right to say where to build on government farmland without informing residents. This is our home. When it comes to government land, the people are the bosses, not politicians.
— Olasee Davis, St. Croix, is anecologist at the University of the Virgin Islands. He is active in Virgin Islands historical, cultural and environmental preservation.