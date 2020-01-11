DETROIT — Two teens have been charged in connection with a pornographic billboard display along Interstate 75 in Michigan in October.
Auburn Hills Police Department charged a 16-year-old from South Lyon and an 18-year-old from Sterling Heights, said Auburn Police Department Lt. Ryan Gagnon.
The 16-year-old, who was responsible for going into the shed and posting the X-rated video display, this week was placed in a juvenile diversion program. If he complies with the program, he will not face formal charges, Gagnon said.
The 18-year-old was charged with trespassing in November, Gagnon said.
Gagnon said the department was able to identify the two teenagers through anonymous tips.
The teens entered the building where the billboard controls were located around 10:49 p.m. Sept. 28 and were in the space for about 15 minutes, according to police.
Police received reports of pornographic videos being displayed on the electronic freeway billboard, located on the east side of I-75, around 11 p.m. By the time officers arrived, the videos had been playing for 15-20 minutes before being turned off, according to Auburn Hills police.
