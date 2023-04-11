The Virgin Islands Police Department Records Office on St. John will be closed today through Monday. All customers should call the St. Thomas Records Bureau at (340)774-2211 for assistance.
Temporary closure of VIPD St. John records office
- Daily News Staff
-
-
