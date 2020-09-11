The V.I. National Park Service announced in a Thursday news release that repairs and paving to John Head Road on St. John will begin at 7 a.m. today with an expected date of completion set for Monday, Sept. 21.
The road will close to all but local traffic today through Monday, Sept. 14. Residents will be able to access their property via either the North Shore Road or Centerline Road. During that period only passenger vehicles will be permitted.
The road will reopen to all traffic on Sept. 21.
For additional information, call 340-690-0450 or email Laurelly Richards at Laurelly_Richards@nps.gov.