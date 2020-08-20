The territory has received a $10 million federal grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help solve the ongoing trash crisis, according to a news release from V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett.
“This is an important grant from the EPA and we here in the Virgin Islands want to thank them for this support,” Plaskett said in a statement. “By providing efficient waste management and recycling, the Virgin Islands can boost our reputation as a place that takes waste management seriously. Potential and existing customers will see us as a responsible and sustainable territory that cares about the environment, the future and the population.
“An incredible benefit of waste management is it can cut overall production costs in the long run. Recycling helps to conserve natural resources such as glass, plastic, paper and oil. Reusing these materials will place less strain on our natural resources and lower the cost of production. This grant will go a long way in maintaining the environment in the Virgin Islands.”
U.S. Environmental Protection Administration Associate Deputy Administrator Doug Benevento visited the Virgin Islands on Wednesday and met with Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Regional EPA Administrator Pete Lopez to announce the $10 million award.
“This funding through EPA will have an enormous impact on this critical infrastructure need to address the solid waste crisis in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” Benevento said.
The V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources will receive $4 million and the V.I. Waste Management Authority will receive $6 million of the funding, which was awarded through the Supplemental Appropriation for Disaster Relief under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 and is intended to aid recovery from the 2017 hurricanes.
Waste produced by hurricanes Irma and Maria added considerable volume to the already-stressed Bovoni landfill on St. Thomas, and Anguilla landfill on St. Croix, which have long been under federal consent decrees.
In June, the territorial and federal government filed a joint report on the abysmal state of the landfills, both of which recently caught fire, blanketing St. Croix and St. Thomas in putrid smoke. Anguilla is currently at capacity “other than space created by settling and contour fill,” and it’s estimated that the Bovoni landfill will be full within two years, according to the report.
“With this funding, VIDPNR and VIWMA’s waste management work plans will aid the U.S. Virgin Islands’ post-storm landfill issues to address historic shortcomings and increase preparedness for managing waste from future storms while using sustainable best practices,” according to the statement from Plaskett’s office. “Work plan details include hiring and training staff, developing databases to track permitted solid waste activities, and reducing disposal costs through a waste diversion program to divert organic waste, scrap metal, and construction and demolition debris from existing and future landfills.”
“EPA is working to access every eligible financial resource available to equip our U.S. Virgin Islands partners with the funding needed to solve its waste management crisis,” said Lopez. “Addressing the capacity issues at the Bovoni and Anguilla landfills is a community concern and doing so is necessary to protect human health and the environment.”