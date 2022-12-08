The V.I. Department of Health on Wednesday announced the territory’s 126th COVID-related death.
The victim was identified as a 93-year-old man on St. Croix.
In a release department officials said they continue to work to slow the spread of COVID-19 and encouraged the public to become fully vaccinated and boosted. Commissioner of Health Justa E. Encarnacion urges everyone to remain vigilant as active cases are rising throughout the territory.
According to Encarnacion, increases in numbers are expected based on national trends.
“As our numbers are rising I urge residents and visitors to once again follow the precautionary measures by practicing social distancing around persons with whom you do not reside, wearing a mask in crowded public areas, washing your hands often with soap and warm water, and by cleaning frequently used areas thoroughly,” she said, reminding residents that while wearing a mask is not mandatory, it can keep them safe.