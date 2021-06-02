Dear Editor,
The following is an open letter to the community at large, students, parents and employees of the V.I. Education Department.
We have made it to the end of another successful school year — one that has been filled with much learning and growth. I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished and for the lessons learned over the last 10 months. I am equally excited for what the future holds for public education in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The 2020-2021 school year was as unique a year as anyone has experienced at the VIDE. It was the very first school year that opened with our students and teachers learning and teaching 100% virtually. Our students, teachers and parents have had to quickly learn new technology — both the hardware and software — that would allow for a successful online learning experience. Yes, there have been challenges along the way, but there have also been countless triumphs. Thanks to the support of our federal partners, the VIDE provided thousands of Chromebooks and MiFi devices to every student who needed one.
What I have just described is the very early stages of the Virgin Islands Education Department’s transformation into a modern entity that values progress and that is preparing its students to thrive in a modern world. I’d like to remind you, however, that transformation does not occur overnight. Rather, it is an often difficult, uphill process over an extended period of time, but the end results will be well worth it. Despite the inevitable ups and downs that come with transformation, we all should be proud that the wheels are turning, and that they are turning in the right direction.
As I continue my overview of the school year, in March of this year, after retrofitting our school campuses to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines and protocols for schools, we successfully returned our pre-K to 3rd grade students to in-person classes. What a tremendous day that was when students walked back onto our school campuses after being away for a year! It truly was a proud moment for all of us as educators.
From March until now, our schools have risen to the occasion and worked their plans to safely conduct in-person classes during the pandemic. While there have been several cases of COVID-19 reported among students and staff, our schools have always handled each case with competence and efficiency, the result of which have kept students, faculty and staff safe. We have much to be thankful for.
Over the last year, the VIDE has been incredibly fortunate to forge wonderful partnerships with various stakeholders. One such partnership is the formation of the V.I. Education Department’s community council, comprised of a broad cross section of the Virgin Islands community, whose work has been to envision and craft a robust path forward for the type of students the USVI public school system wishes to produce. In the coming months, council members will share details of this important and transformative work with the community.
In another first for the VIDE and the USVI, we held the territory’s first hybrid graduations, where the Class of 2021 enjoyed the well-deserved honor of receiving their high school diploma in person and in the presence of loved ones. The general public was able to tune in and catch the proud moment online. I wish to thank the graduation committees for their hard work, team spirit and tremendous creativity in planning our graduations this year — as well as our parents, you came out with 100% support. You are truly appreciated. Thank you!
Students in the Class of 2021, all of us at the VIDE are so proud of you! You have worked hard, remained positive and accomplished your goals. I know the experiences you’ve had over the last four years — starting with the 2017 hurricanes in your freshman year and ending with a global pandemic in your senior year — have prepared you to be resilient and will propel you to do great things in the years to come.
To our Career and Technical Education graduates, we are extremely pleased of the steps you have taken to prepare yourself for the workforce right out of high school. As you continue to hone your skills in your respective career path, you are the professionals that will keep our islands running. Gov. Albert Bryan has outlined in his 2040 vision how your training and skill set will fit into the big picture of the forward movement of the Virgin Islands.
This last school year has brought about many positives, one of which involved a conflict-free year among students due to virtual learning. As we move into the new school year, with more students expected to return to campuses, students, please remember to think before you act and decide from now to take a different approach to addressing conflicts that may arise between you and your peers. We are losing too many of our young people due to senseless violence. Let’s take a different path.
Parents and larger community, you have an important role to play in helping students resolve conflicts. Helping your teen talk through their emotions is so important. Indeed, education is everyone’s responsibility.
I would like to thank you for the trust you have placed in me and my team to lead the Education Department. Every day I wake up, I pray for guidance, strength, and courage to serve the students and families of our beautiful Virgin Islands community. We may not always agree on the approach to solving the issues before us, but I believe we all want what’s best for all children, all the time. Let us join together in renewed purpose as we transform today’s learners into tomorrow’s leaders.
Students, teachers, school administrators — have a safe and enjoyable summer. See you on Aug. 9.
— Racquel Berry-Benjamin, St. Thomas, is the commissioner of the V.I. Education Department.