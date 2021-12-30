Dear Editor,
My college years were the most impactful period that influenced the man I am. I attended Florida A&M University, an HBCU — historically black college and university — where my enlightenment began. In addition to studying the traditional subjects I learned about self, from an Africentric perspective. Influenced by a tight circle of brothers — “Wadada I Ya Fraternity” — professors, friends, and influencers (black critical thinkers and revolutionaries), I started my journey of learning principles and practices that promotes family and community.
In 1986, I had the pleasure of first meeting Dr. Maulana Karenga, the creator of Kwanzaa. He challenged me to seek answers to three fundamental questions: “Who am I? Am I who I say I am? Am I all I ought to be?” A visionary, Dr. Karenga created Kwanzaa as an African-American celebration of first fruits (harvest) in the cultural tradition of African people. He is also the author of “The Husia.”
What is Kwanzaa celebration?
The word “Kwanzaa” means “first fruit of harvest.” Kwanzaa celebration is anchored in family and community unity, reverence to the creator, commemoration of the past, commitment to the cultural ideals of our African traditions and the celebration and appreciation of the “good of life.”
When is Kwanzaa? Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 of each year. However, rooted in the celebration of Kwanzaa are life principles to live by daily. Kwanzaa does NOT compete or conflict with the recognition of Christmas or any other religious or social activities and practices.
How many principles constitute Kwanzaa?
The Nguzo Saba — seven principles of Kwanzaa — are Umoja, Kujichagulia, Ujima, Ujamaa, Nia, Kuumba and Imani are practiced daily, but celebrated from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.
Each day of Kwanzaa, a greeter starts by asking what’s the news (in Swahili). “Habari Gani” is a Swahili word that means “what’s the news?” The responder then states the Kwanzaa principle that aligns with that day.
This holiday season, I also look forward to our recognition and celebration of Kwanzaa, which aligns a people with principles for advancement.
Habari Gani?
The response on the first day of Kwanzaa is “Umoja.”
Kwanza Day 1 principle is Umoja or unity of family, community, nation and race. Unity is the essence of Kwanzaa, reflecting the oneness and togetherness of a people. Unity is a principle that is manifested through active practice of “harmonious togetherness.” Unity is developed and advanced purposefully. Unity does not mean that we cannot disagree but rather in unity we are not disagreeable. The allegiance is to the good and positive growth of the collective and community. Unity is accomplished through harmonious action, with a worldview rooted in: “We are, therefore I am.” In support of traditional values and customs of a people of African descent, the sum of the collective is always greater than an individual part. Unity is the bedrock that all other principles of Kwanzaa is built on.
Kwanzaa Day 2 principle is Kujichagulia or self-determinaton. We must define, name, create and speak for ourselves — not submitting to others to determine our story. “HIStory” must be replaced with “Our story,” shaping our world in our image and in our own best interests. We are gifted with the ability and opportunity to influence the world with our culture and truth as African descendants. We do not seek to ridicule or denounce the history of others but rather to research, reclaim and affirm our history in its uniqueness. Self-determination is a reflection of the values and ethos of a people.
Kwanzaa Day 3 principle is Ujima or collective work and responsibility. We purposefully come together to build and maintain our communities. A people that experience collective hardships and collective victories grow and advance together. There is no collective progress without struggle. Work and responsibility are an expectation of a people to yield the rewards of progress. We are our brothers and sisters keeper, working together to improve our community. We help each other to maximize our collective potential. We do not bring our community down by spreading lies and deceit. Self-critique and community criticism and evaluation is warranted to recognize deficiencies and to correct course of action. We build by being supportive, encouraging, and holding one another accountable for our actions and inactions. To develop and preserve a collective identity is a fundamental responsibility of African descendants.
Every vibrant ethnic and national people have a community infrastructure with five successful fundamental institutions: bank, school, house of worship, grocery and hospital. Black communities often lack banks (wealth building) and grocery stores (health and nutrition) that are owned by black people. On the other hand, there are ample churches. We must convert prayers into action, and actively work to attain our collective goal.
Kwanzaa Day 4 principle is Ujamaa or cooperative economics. We work together to build and maintain our own businesses and we profit from them together. Support businesses that uplift our community and people. Currencies that circulate in our community improve the quality of life of our people. We share work and build wealth together as a family, extending to the community. We must build generational wealth to better position our future generations to succeed. We seek and use the businesses of our people. By my last count, there are only 44 Black-owned banks in America, with 50% being credit unions. Economical vibrancy and reinvestment in self-owned businesses uplifts the generational wealth of a people. People of African descent, similar to other people, must pool resources together to build institutions that support and affirm our relevance.
Kwanzaa Day 5 principle is Nia or purpose. We work to restore our people and communities to our traditional greatness, as fathers and mothers of civilization. African people have historically been the moral conscience of the world, leading civilization with demonstrated humanity. Our collective vocation must be to uplift the development of our people. Similar to our ancestors, we seek to ensure a legacy by teaching the next generation about our history, tradition and relevance to humanity. We consciously make decisions congruent with our purpose to optimize the potential of our people. To identify with our traditional purpose of building our community is central to positively contributing to advancing humanity.
Kwanzaa Day 6 principle is Kuumba or creativity. We recognize the uniqueness of our people and we will do our best to uplift and promote the beauty and talents of our community. We are artistic and rhythmic. We introduce ideas and are inventors, trend setters and trailblazers. Our contributions to our family and community demonstrate advancement that positively impacts our next generation. We have a responsibility, according to Dr. Karenga, “to do as much as we can, in order to leave our community more beautiful and beneficial than we inherited it.” Legacy building requires placing the interest our of community and people at the forefront.
Kwanzaa Day 7 principle is Imani or faith. To believe and be committed to the righteousness and eventual victory of our struggle. We believe in our teachers, leaders and people to work toward making us better and great. We value our family, community and culture. Although we are committed to supporting each other, we also hold all influencers accountable while being supportive of their heart’s interest in making our community better. Faith is required to maintain sustainability, as unity will allow us to build our faith to accomplish our collective goal of advancing our people and optimizing our human potential.
Kwanzaa is a cultural celebration of African-American life. As people of African descent, we must practice each principle daily, while highlighting them annually from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.
— Trevor Velinor, Florida, is a retired V.I. Police commissioner.