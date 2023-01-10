The British Virgin Islands Tourism Department announced Tuesday that The Baths National Park, Soggy Dollar Bar, Hendo’s Hideout and Callwood Rum Distillery are among USA TODAY 10Best winners of its annual Caribbean Readers’ Choice Awards.
Soggy Dollar Bar and Hendo’s Hideout were included in the Best Caribbean Beach Bar list with Soggy Dollar Bar taking the No. 1 spot, according to a released statement.
The Baths National Park in Virgin Gorda was named one of the best Caribbean Attractions and Callwood Rum Distillery was named one of the best Caribbean Rum Distilleries for 2023.
According to the statement, every year for the 10Best Awards, USA TODAY’s panel of travel experts select the top 20 nominees in contests covering food, lodging, destinations and other travel related categories. Then, readers vote for the top 10 spots in each category.
“The British Virgin Islands is proud to be included in these rankings, with winners spanning the territory in Virgin Gorda, Jost Van Dyke and Tortola,” the release stated.
“Soggy Dollar Bar, a perennial favorite among readers was voted the top Caribbean beach bar. Located on the spectacular White Bay Beach on the island of Jost Van Dyke, Soggy Dollar Bar is known for its beach party vibes and signature drink, the painkiller.”
Further, it noted tht Hendo’s Hideout, also located at White Bay, Jost Van Dyke, continued to be a fan-favorite placing fourth in the Best Caribbean Beach Bar category. Rounding out the BVI’s USA TODAY 10Best accolades were The Baths National Park, placing eighth among the Best Caribbean Attractions, and Callwood Rum Distillery also placing eighth in the Best Caribbean Rum Distillery category.
“We are honored to receive this coveted recognition from USA TODAY and its readers,” said Clive McCoy, BVI director of Tourism. “The Caribbean’s beach bars, attractions, and rum distilleries are among the best in the world. We are proud to be ranked in the top ten regionally in these categories. Congratulations to our award-winning Tourism Industry partners!”
In 2022, the BVI was also included in several prestigious awards including Condé Nast’s 2022 Hot List and Architectural Digest’s top places to visit in 2022. The complete results of the USA TODAY 10Best awards can be found at www.10best.com/awards/travel.