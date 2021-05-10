Dear Editor,
This poem, entitled “The Confession” is dedicated to all the young black men who died by gun violence.
My days are everyday realities
I spent them wondering about tomorrow
I am genuinely a dreamer
I see both night & day
Both times are given to be living until I am aged
I hope for a future & another day
I embraced the sunshine
The light I see is Life
I stood among the elements,
nature’s given moments in time
I marveled at its beauty
I accept this as certainty
I believed as faith asked & sometimes
I fall into skepticism
Yes, it’s true, I am a mortal/
& The Creator I am not
So, I live this day!
— Winston Nugent, St. Croix