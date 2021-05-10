Dear Editor,

This poem, entitled “The Confession” is dedicated to all the young black men who died by gun violence.

My days are everyday realities

I spent them wondering about tomorrow

I am genuinely a dreamer

I see both night & day

Both times are given to be living until I am aged

I hope for a future & another day

I embraced the sunshine

The light I see is Life

I stood among the elements,

nature’s given moments in time

I marveled at its beauty

I accept this as certainty

I believed as faith asked & sometimes

I fall into skepticism

Yes, it’s true, I am a mortal/

& The Creator I am not

So, I live this day!

— Winston Nugent, St. Croix