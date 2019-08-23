modern family

ABC’s “Modern Family” will air its 11th and final season Sept. 25.

 Photo by ABC

Monday, Sept. 16

Dancing with the Stars, ABC

Monday, Sept. 23

The Neighborhood, CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola, CBS

All Rise, CBS

Bull, CBS

The Good Doctor, ABC

The Voice, NBC

Bluff City Law, NBC

9-1-1, Fox

Prodigal Son, Fox

Tuesday, Sept. 24

NCIS, FBI, CBS

NCIS: New Orleans, CBS

The Conners, ABC

Bless This Mess, ABC

mixed-ish, ABC

black-ish, ABC

Emergence, ABC

The Voice, NBC

This Is Us, NBC

New Amsterdam, NBC

The Resident, Fox

Empire, Fox

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Survivor, CBS

Big Brother, CBS

The Goldbergs, ABC

Schooled, ABC

Modern Family, ABC

Single Parents, ABC

Stumptown, ABC

Chicago Med, NBC

Chicago Fire, NBC

Chicago P.D., NBC

The Masked Singer, Fox

Thursday, Sept. 26

Young Sheldon, CBS

The Unicorn, CBS

Mom, CBS

Carol’s Second Act, CBS

Evil, CBS

Grey’s Anatomy, ABC

How to Get Away with Murder, ABC

A Million Little Things, ABC

Superstore, NBC

Perfect Harmony, NBC

The Good Place, NBC

Sunnyside, NBC

Law & Order: SVU

Friday, Sept. 27

Hawaii Five-0, CBS

Magnum P.I., CBS

Blue Bloods, CBS

American Housewife, ABC

Fresh Off the Boat, ABC

20/20, ABC

Dateline, NBC

Saturday, Sept. 28

Crimetime Saturday, CBS

48 Hours, CBS

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

60 Minutes, CBS

God Friended Me, CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS

America’s Funniest Home Videos, ABC

Shark Tank, ABC

The Rookie, ABC

The Simpsons, Fox

Bless the Harts, Fox

Bob’s Burgers, Fox

Family Guy, Fox

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Survivor, CBS

SEAL Team, CBS

S.W.A.T., CBS

Sunday, Oct. 6

60 Minutes, CBS

God Friended Me, CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS

Madam Secretary, CBS

Almost Family, Fox

Friday, Oct. 4

The Blacklist, NBC

Sunday, Oct. 6

Kids Say the Darndest Things, ABC