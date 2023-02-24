St. John would not be the St. John it is today without the Virgin Islands National Park. From its pristine beaches to the quality of life it offers residents and visitors, St. Johnians have the National Park Service to thank.
The “demand” by some that the National Park Service donate land for a high school on St. John is both unreasonable and shortsighted.
When Laurance Rockefeller was acquiring land to establish the park, did those then owning the land offer it to him for free? No, St. Johnian landowners sold it to him. Those who sold — and those who kept their land — have profited handsomely from the park’s establishment and continuing presence.
The park’s land no longer belongs only to St. Johnians, as some seem to mistakenly believe. Like other national parks, it belongs to all Americans. To suggest that the Park Service should give the land back for free is asking all Americans to make a donation that would be patently unfair.
The long-held dream by many to secure a high school on St. John is finally within reach. To let that opportunity slip away because of unreasonable demands is shortsighted. Should the proposed land swap fail, those opposing the deal need look no further than the mirror to know who is to blame.