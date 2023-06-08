Dear Editor,
In this second part of a series exploring guts in the Virgin Islands, this will hopefully provide an understanding of the island’s natural resources during the pre-Columbian period and some historical perspective to appreciate the natural wonders.
Prior to the first humans inhabiting the Virgin Islands, there was extensive, luxuriant and dense tropical forests with flowing streams, guts, small rivers, and springs, especially on the island of St. Croix. The lush green mountains, valleys, and hillsides literally touched the coastlines with mangrove forests and inlet bays surrounding the archipelago of the Virgin Islands. These islands were a tropical paradise in its uninhabited state. According to geologists, at this state of the island’s geological development some millions of years ago, streams, guts, and small rivers flowed constantly, depositing fresh water into the Virgin Islands’ coastal environments.
Historically, manatees are an indicator of the island’s intact environment due their love of fresh and brackish water habitats, and abundant sea grass beds for grazing grounds. Manatees are also known locally as sea cow. Perhaps you’ve heard the folklore about a manatee in Tortola?
According to my late grandmother, Carmelita Hodge Industrious, a sea cow (manatee) from the ocean lost its calf. The sea cow then came up on land and beat a regular cow on land. That cow’s calf was taken to the sea and thus, the area was dubbed Sea Cows Bay.
The closest sea cow in this region of the Virgin Islands archipelago is on the island of Puerto Rio where they can still be found. These animals no longer live in the waters of the Virgin Islands due to the changes wrought, mostly by human impacts on the environment.
According to archaeologists, Amerindians from several culturally distinct groups were the first inhabitants of the Virgin Islands. At different periods in Caribbean history, distinct groups of Amerindians migrated from the Orinoco delta in South America, beginning around 5,000 BC. This migration continued for several decades northward and westward through the Lesser Antilles until they arrived in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by 2,000 BC. There are historical records documenting where indigenous people sailed up a river on the southwest side of St. Croix on canoes.
The indigenous people took the river route, which went through what is known today as Estate Enfield Green, Estate Diamond, and up to Estate St. George. In fact, Estate St. George gut was once a small river that flowed to the South Shore of St. Croix. Furthermore, there is a pre-Columbian site at Estate St. George’s Village Botanical Garden that dates back to 2000 BC.
The Salt River Bay is another pre-Columbian site of indigenous people that lived as far back as the second millennium before the common era of European contact to the so-called New World.
There were Africans in the waters of the Caribbean before the first Europeans explored the Western Hemisphere. Christopher Columbus himself said in his journal, “Black-skinned people had come from the south-east in boats, trading in gold tipped spears.” It was the indigenous people of Hispaniola that told Columbus about the Africans trading with them. When Columbus anchored off Salt River Bay’s west coast with his 17 ships, including the Nina, on his second voyage in 1493, Salt River was the main river on the northeast coast of St. Croix. It was there where Columbus sent 25 men into Salt River Bay in a longboat to search for fresh water. Today, Salt River is no longer a river but an ephemeral stream that feeds the estuary. In fact, the indigenous people called St. Croix “Ay Ay,” which means “the river.”
Listen to what the late naturalist George A. Seaman said about the fresh water at Concordia gut that fed into Salt River estuary: “Concordia gut, one of the richest fresh water streams on the island, and the only place I ever saw tree ferns growing on St. Croix, was a paradise I often roamed.”
To truly understand what happened to the streams, guts, and rivers of the Virgin Islands, one must get the traditional knowledge from the oral history of our ancestors -- and ensure that its in writing for posterity as Seaman, and others like him did.
In one such writing, he noted that “we were returning from one of our small expeditions by way of Salt River and Concordia. In those halcyon days the guts on St. Croix ran perennially and one of the finest of these was the Concordia gut. There was a stone water mill tower by this gut and as we came along with our old horse and phaeton there were about half a dozen of the most beautiful white herons I had ever seen feeding around its base.”
Today, the water tower that Seaman spoke about still is standing, marking the glorious years when guts ran in the Virgin Islands 365 days of the year. When you read what Seaman wrote, your imagination runs wild thinking of how beautiful these Virgin Islands must have been with such natural splendor. Nevertheless, these early Amerindians lived a subsistence existence life within the island’s forests and marine ecosystems and were in isolation over a period of centuries. According to historians, the Ortoiroid people, one of the first Amerindians, practiced no cultivation of any substance. However, they lived off the island’s abundance of sea life such as fish, crustaceans, and mollusks, as well as from the island’s forests where wild native fruits grew in abundance.
Before Columbus arrived to Salt River Bay on Nov. 14, 1493, there were other groups of Amerindians who migrated to the Caribbean from South America introducing pottery and practicing horticulture, particularly the cultivation of cassava and tobacco. Columbus mentioned in his log how beautiful the cultivations were on the hillsides of Salt River Bay. This was the time when the Virgin Islands’ native forests were cleared to some extent for agriculture and marine organisms were fished for food. Nonetheless, the island’s native forest remained mostly intact along with its streams, small rivers, and guts as agriculture was practiced by those who lived, for the most part, in harmony with the forest and marine environment.
— Olasee Davis, St. Croix, is a Daily News contributing columnist.