You’re not going to get a contact high at The Remedy, but you could potentially calm your anxiety or ease some of those daily aches and pains. This new store in Christiansted offers a full array of 100% hemp-based, federally legal CBD products, from topicals and tinctures to edibles and smokables.
Ryan Kohrig and Lindsey Rithamel opened The Remedy during the July Christiansted Jump Up just two weeks ago to a warm welcome from those who believe in the benefits of CBD, as well as those who are just curious. Airy and tasteful, the store doesn’t even remotely resemble what some would assume is a “head shop.”
“It doesn’t look like a head shop in here,” said Kohrig. “it looks more like a boutique shop, something inviting. I like to look at it like someplace I’d like to take my parents to.”
CBD, or cannabidiol, is a chemical compound from the cannabinoid family that naturally occurs in the cannabis plant, touted for its potential therapeutic effects. CBD does not induce the psychoactive properties of THC, or delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, found in marijuana. Hemp is legally defined as cannabis that contains no more than 0.3% THC.
Though not proven by the FDA, hemp-derived products are suggested to possibly help with anxiety, sleeping trouble, appetite, depression, aches and pains and other ailments.
“Everyone’s body is different,” said Rithamel. “Everyone metabolizes CBD differently, so not everyone is going to need the same dosage and not everyone is going to process it the same. Maybe a tincture that you put under your tongue works for one person, but vaping works for another. Maybe you’re not interested in ingesting it, so you want to use a topical. It’s something for everyone, and you’re not putting a ton of chemicals and pharmaceuticals in your body. This is something that’s natural that you can do without worrying about overdosing or developing some kind of addiction. Of course, anyone with health issues or taking medication should discuss CBD with their primary physician before trying it.”
The idea to open a CBD shop came from Kohrig’s own experience. Retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 25 years, Kohrig first experimented with CBD while looking for an alternative to the pharmaceutical drugs that the VA was prescribing for him and their adverse effects.
“It seemed like they were prescribing additional medication to take care of the side effects of the others, so he was just looking for something that didn’t make him feel the way the pharmaceutical drugs did,” said Rithamel. “He tried CBD and really got passionate about it.”
When the couple moved to St. Croix from Chicago last year, Kohrig found a source for homemade CBD oil, but was hesitant about what was in it. He started looking for products on the internet that he would feel more comfortable ingesting. From this, the idea for opening The Remedy was born.
“One thing we’re really proud of and stand behind, is that we only offer products that provide third-party lab testing results,” said Rithamel. “Everything that you see in here, we’re able to pull up a lab report on, telling you exactly what’s in it.”
So far, “it’s been nothing but open arms” for The Remedy from the community and other downtown merchants in Christiansted, and although they have had no problems obtaining a business license, insurance or a lease, opening The Remedy has not been without its challenges. The biggest hurdle comes from credit card merchants. Additionally, many banks are still reluctant to open merchant accounts for CBD businesses because of confusion over state and federal guidelines, even though the 2018 Farm Bill removed hemp, including CBD derived from hemp, from the Schedule I Controlled Substances List under the Controlled Substances Act.
“Most of the credit card merchants consider CBD products to be high risk, so they either will not accept you, or if you get one or two that will, the stipulations and the things they require you to do are not feasible for a small start-up business,” said Rithamel. “Some of the credit card companies won’t accept any new businesses, or you have to have a minimum of $100,000 worth of charges for a month, or they require off shore accounts. For a new small business, that’s impossible down here. So, it’s been challenging but I think this is something the community really wants.”
To further complicate matters for The Remedy, legislation is being prepared (proposed Bill No. 33-0098) that may require businesses in the U.S. Virgin Islands to accept credit or debit cards.
In a letter written to the Christiansted Retail and Restaurant Association opposing the bill, Rithamel wrote, “We would love to offer the convenience of any payment method other than cash. Unfortunately, until changes are made with the banks, our hands are tied. We can either close our doors or keep offering these products that the community wants, accepting only cash at this time. This bill passing as is, with no addendum for high-risk business, would be the end of our store.”
For more information, call The Remedy at 340-773-7777 or visit their Facebook page.
