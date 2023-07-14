This is an open letter to Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean Pierre-Oriol.
Some person in your organization has committed a travesty on some 30 Virgin Islanders who have been uprooted from their livelihood without due warning after working on the same spots for the last 70 years.
It was heartless and unfeeling, but also probably illegal. Likely, the vendors were causing traffic interruptions and needed to be relocated, but the manner, in my opinion, was criminal.
What you so should have done, long before taking any action was procure 80% of the parking lot from that drive through KFC, which no longer needs or wants it, remove all cement barriers so there is open access from the highway and politely ask the vendors to move over 20 feet. Any idea how long to get this to happen?
— Archie Ogden, St. Thomas