Dear Editor,
While the nation, including the Virgin Islands, celebrated National Social Work Month in March, our work continues year round. And as 2022 progresses, social workers should take pride in this year’s theme of “The Time is Right for Social Work.”
Now more than ever, social workers are needed to assist our community in facing the issues that affect all of us in our daily lives. Be it relationships, employment, parental concerns, crime, financial matters and more, social workers play a significant role in helping you to manage these situations. Yes, we participate in activities from recommending changes in your personal lives to recommending legislation to public officials as they work to shape public policies and drafting rules and regulations for the benefit of the communities we call home. The time is right for Social Work.
To my colleagues, I remind you that it is imperative that you remain relevant through continued education just as other career-minded professionals such as lawyers and doctors. Becoming a member of organizations such as the National Association of Social Workers, the National Association of Black Social Workers, among others, is key to staying current on matters we need to assist our clients. Your membership speaks volumes to your commitment to our profession. These associations not only provide educational materials, but they also allow us a seat at the table to help draft important national policies.
We have even five colleagues elected to Congress. Currently, two MSW social workers sit in President Biden’s executive staff, Andrea Palm, Deputy Assistant Secretary Health and Human Services, and Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of State. Famed Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland is a card-carrying member of NASW. Again, the time is right for Social Work.
Here in the Virgin Islands, you have had social workers in leadership positions from academia to commissionerships in our local government and in the private industry. In fact, this is one field that does not limit us to one square box. We are everywhere. It bears repeating that the time is right for Social Work.
To those of you in leadership positions, I call on you to rise to the challenge of mentoring those persons coming up through the ranks and even those still in school like we once were. As we know, our experiences, along with continued training, is what guide us. If we do not have that “steady hand on our shoulder” to steer us, we may negatively impact our clients. Mentorship is essential to leadership. That is why the time is right for Social Work.
To the students who are giving thought on what they are going to do after graduation, I invite you to consider the field of Social Work. It is an extremely rewarding career that you get to shape relative to your interest. You can work in social services, in education, and private practice in a private company or running your business. Your choices are ample and varied.
Now more than ever, the time is right for Social Work.
— Juliette Millin, St. Thomas, is a social worker.