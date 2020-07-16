Floating in the ethereal, warm waters of Maho Bay among placid juvenile green sea turtles, many a snorkeler has found themselves unable to resist extending an arm to let their fingertips graze the turtle’s shell. It’s not uncommon to hear the jubilant exclamation, “I touched a turtle!” at beaches where the green sea turtles graze in sea grass beds. Though a gentle pet might not seem like an inherently dangerous action, these interactions are stressing out the island’s sea turtles to the point of disease.
“A lot of turtles out at Maho right now have tumors on them caused by a disease called Fibropapillomatosis,” said Friends of Virgin Islands National Park-sponsored Sea Turtle Monitoring and Protection Program Coordinator Adren Anderson. “It’s aggravated by human- or environmental-based stressors including sea grass degradation or being harassed or touched. The stress causes them to change their feeding behavior meaning they’re not getting enough nutrition, and the tumors will spread.”
Fibropapillomatosis is a type of herpes virus that spreads from turtle to turtle. The tumors that grow as a result of the disease can hamper movement and sight which can ultimately be fatal. Anderson and her fellow program coordinator Willow Melamet recommend snorkelers observe social distancing of at least 6 feet when swimming in an area with turtles, similar to coronavirus guidelines. As a reminder, touching or harassing turtles in any way is against the law and is subject to a $10,000 fine.
When observing turtles in the water, follow these guidelines courtesy of Friends of VINP’s Guide to Sea Turtle Encounters:
• Maintain a respectful distance. If the turtle swims away from you, you are too close.
• Do not overcrowd the turtle, trap it between yourself and the beach, or block its path to the surface of the water. This can disrupt breathing, resting, and feeding habits.
• Never touch a turtle. Not only is it a federal violation of the Endangered Species Act, but it can stress the turtle, disrupting normal behavior and increasing vulnerability to disease.
• Do not feed the turtles.
• Take photographs, but do not use the flash, as it can be disorienting.