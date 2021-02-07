A recent case in St. John is haunting. A mentally ill, homeless individual, with no place to go but jail.
It’s not a new story, we have seen this repeated many times. Arrested, and in need of specialized mental care that is not available, the person waits in jail. Frankly, it’s so sad, not the least of it all, because all those involved don’t know what to do.
The court has its hands tied with no placement facility, and the community demands protection. Homeless shelters can’t handle those who are mentally challenged and have a responsibility to provide a safe environment for other residents. Friends and relatives see a situation well above their capabilities. The hospitals can’t absorb long term care for the mentally ill and out patient care is weak. So what do we as a community do?
This human story, is a picture in real time of what we as a community prioritize.
Having no residential treatment facility for people who can’t take care of themselves, has not made it to the top of the spending list. But having no such facility does not free us from our human obligations.
It’s indecent and immoral to allow mentally ill people to roam under-dressed, and lay in the streets of the Virgin Islands, with no care. It’s against who we are as a community, to not provide housing, food and treatment to the mentally ill who we see daily on the streets. It’s a moral compass gone haywire when jail continues to be the only solution. And averting our eyes, or ignoring this problem, doesn’t make the terrible scenes go away.
If people, homeless and ill, do not have the ability to take care of themselves, we are ethically obligated to take this responsibility.
Arguments will be made that there isn’t enough money to facilitate an answer. However, options exist, not excluding placements elsewhere.
To the Legislature and Government House, here is your challenge. Bring together the best of your best, and create a team to find a humanitarian solution. Don’t ignore this crisis, which has gone on forever. Take the steps needed, to alleviate the suffering of those who live in the worst possible of all conditions, very ill and very alone.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi.