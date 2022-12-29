OCTOBER
Oct. 4: Nellon Bowry relinquishes chairmanship of the Government Employees Retirement System’s board of trustees in protest of his fellow board member’ decision to increase the GERS administrator’s annual salary to $250,000, plus housing and other expenses. Bowry cites the decision as logically indefensible and fiscally irresponsible.
Oct. 7: The University of the Virgin Islands renames its main athletics facility the Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center. Blake helped develop the institution’s athletic program in the mid 1970’s.
Oct.7: The V.I. Department of Education launches an anonymous helpline for reporting “concerns of student safety or Department misconduct. The helpline comes on the heels of the arrest of a department employee on charges of raping high school students.
Oct. 22: the University of the Virgin Islands Board of Trustees approves a new associate of applied science degree in construction management.
Oct. 24: The V.I. government signs a lease agreement with Christiansted Harbor Resort and Marine for the redevelopment of the Hotel on the Cay on St. Croix.
Oct. 26: The territory records its 124th COVID-related death.
Oct. 28: Paula J. Norkaitis, Simone Van Holten-Turnbull are sworn in as Magistrate Judges, and Sigrid Tejo is sworn in as a Superior Court judge on St. Thomas.
Oct. 31: Former V.I. Attorney General Vincent Frazer is publicly reprimanded for violating rules of professional conduct during a business transaction.
NOVEMBER
Nov. 7: Jerel Drew steps down as University of the Virgin Islands Athletic Director.
Nov. 8: The Bryan Roach administration wins re-election as Governor and Lt. Governor.
Nov. 30: Novelle Francis is selected as Senate President of the 35th Legislature.
Nov. 30: Jeffery Epstein’s estate agrees to pay the V.I. government $105 million in cash and half the proceeds of the future sale of Little St. James. The payment settles claims that his attorneys used a network of shell companies to fraudulently obtain massive tax benefits, which help fund the purchase of Little St. James and facilitated Epstein’s sexual abuse of dozens of women and girls.
DECEMBER
Dec. 8: Lawyers for the Bureau of Corrections and the ACLU file a joint application to appoint Dr. Kahlid Johnson as Mental Heath expert in helping to oversee the Bureau of Correction compliance with a federal consent decree at the St. Thomas jail.
Dec. 11: Zy’Naii Prentice is crowned Crucian Festival Princess for 2022-2023. Je’Talia Hanley is named Festival Duchess.
Dec. 18: Rynel Harris is crowned the 2022-2023 Crucian Christmas Festival Queen.
Dec. 19: The territory records its 127th COVID-related death.
Dec. 20: The 34th Legislature confirms Dionne Wells Hedrington as Commissioner of Education and Delia Thomas as V.I. Inspector General.
Dec. 23: Melvin Ledesma of Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School is named St. Thomas-St. John District Teacher of the Year. Astral Battiste of Pearl B. Larsen Prek-8 School is named St. Croix District Teacher of the Year.
Dec. 27: President Joe Biden arrives to St. Croix for the holiday season through New Year’s Day.
Dec. 28: Emogen “Blackness” Creese is crowned Crucian Festival Calypso Monarch.