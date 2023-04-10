Arlington Graham, 61, was arrested April 7 in connection with the prohibition of visual medium depicting sexually explicit conduct.
According to police, on Dec. 19, 2022, detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau were dispatched to Cowpet Bay West to investigate an incident that had occurred at that location. The investigation revealed that individuals had in their possession video images/videos depicting illicit sexual content.
On March 22, 2023, a warrant was secured for Arlington Graham.
Graham surrendered at the Richard Callwood Command on April 7. Bail was set at $20,000. This case is presently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340)774-2211 ext. 5576/5572, 911, Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1(800)222-TIPS, the Chief’s Office at (340)715-5548 or the Commissioner’s Office at (340)715-5506.