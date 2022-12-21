TORTOLA — A third individual was arrested in connection with an ongoing financial irregularities probe of the BVI Post, the territory’s postal system.
Gabesg Surujbally, 34, of Virgin Gorda, was arrested on Monday, according to a statement from the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Acting Press Officer Akia Thomas.
The arrest comes days after those of former Post Master General Pascha Stoutt, 45, and BVI post employee Wendy George, 43, of Virgin Gorda on Dec. 17.
Thomas declined further details, noting that the investigation is ongoing.
Currently, a number of audits, criminal investigations and asset recovery measures — to be completed by Dec. 31 — are underway in the BVI as had been ordered in May by Gov. John Rankin, and upon the recommendation of the Commission of Inquiry led by Sir Gary Hickenbottom.
The commissioner’s 15-month probe resulted in a 900-plus page report with various recommendations, and was initiated by former Gov. Augustus Jaspert into widespread fraud in BVI leadership.
As part of the report, which was publicly released in April by Rankin, Hickenbottom recommended a probe into “possible corruption” at Her Majesty’s Customs.
Surujbally is the latest public official to either be arrested or placed on administrative leave.
In May, Carolyn O’Neal-Morton, the Premier’s Office Permanent Secretary was placed on administrative leave. In mid-August Wade Smith, Customs comptroller, was placed on administrative leave. Neither Smith nor O’Neal-Morton were arrested, and last month he sought a judicial review on the reasons why he was place on leave without an explanation.
Smith, who was an unsuccessful candidate with Progressive Virgin Islands Movement for a seat in District Five in the February 2019 General Elections, resigned the Customs post in 2018. However, he was reappointed to the post on Aug. 7, 2019.
While not the result of the COI probe, Najan Christopher, the assistant secretary in the Premier’s Office who in May was sent on administrative leave, was arrested Oct. 10, in connection with breach of trust for the handling of immunity documents related to former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie.
Fahie, on April 28, was arrested in Miami on charges of drug smuggling and money laundering after a months-long sting investigation into his alleged conspiracy with then BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard and her son, Kadeem. He at one point claimed immunity from arrest as head of state, and produced a letter to that effect. The disgraced ex-premier, who was forced to resign his post as First District Representative, is currently out on $1 million bail that stipulates he remain in Florida, but the Maynards remain jailed.
Also, in late October, Education Ministry Assistant Secretary Lorna Stevens was charged with breach of trust. Her arrest was followed by that of former Education Minister Myron Walwyn, 50, on similar charges in early November.