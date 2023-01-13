Dear Editor,
It’s 2023, and most of the celebrations ringing in the new year are over. Next up to celebrate --the life and times of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King.
I am hoping that his life’s mission will somehow be applied to the daily lives of the people of the Virgin Islands.
Dr. King’s quest for justice started in the hollow areas of the South to the steps of Washington, D.C, and via the world stage. While Dr. King fought for various causes, it appears that toward the end of his time with us, “economic justice” was his cry!
In fact, the reason why he was in Memphis, Tennessee, when he was assassinated was to lead a “garbage worker strike” for economic justice.
Here’s an excerpt of his speech then:
“The issue is injustice. The issue is the refusal of Memphis to be fair and honest in its dealings with its public servants, who happen to be sanitation workers. Now, we’ve got to keep attention on that. That’s always the problem with a little violence. You know what happened the other day, and the press dealt only with the window breaking. I read the articles. They very seldom got around to mentioning the fact that one thousand, three hundred sanitation workers were on strike, and that Memphis is not being fair to them.”.
By this time in King’s life, he was the world’s most popular person. He had already won the Noble Peace Prize and he was the youngest to ever win at that time. He was Time’s magazine Man of the Year for the years 1957 and 1963. He was also the recipient of several honorary and symbolic doctorate degrees from institutions to include Boston University, Yale University, Bard College and the Jewish Theological Seminary.
Why would economic justice rest squarely on his shoulders, and that the last time the world hears or sees him, he was on a course for economic justice? It was reported that some of those closely associated with King, asked “Martin, why take time out to march for that class of people, we got much more important tasks at hand?” Alas, King never lost his connection to the pain and suffering of everyday people.
The Virgin Islands is rife with economic issues that are causing everyday people to suffer. The cost of everything associated with living here is extremely high – and there are those among us suffering in silence as the territory drifts into another year of despair and delusion.
Medical care is very high or non-existent, cost of food and goods are exorbitant, and the cost of gas continues to be very high even though data has proven it is not justified. Meantime rent prices as well as the cost for both new and older homes are hardly attainable for the average two-income households etc. That said, I hope that those who represent their constituents — and if Dr King’s life is truly to be honored – should do so not just by attending events in his honor but practicing his methods and begin to truly fight for economic justice here in the Virgin Islands.
— Clarence Payne, St. Thomas