Three adults and a male minor were arrested this week in separate incidents in connection with firearm and burglary charges.
In the first case, two men were arrested on a warrant following an investigation into an April shooting at Mutual Homes in Frederiksted, St. Croix.
According to a V.I. Police statement, members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Special Operations Bureau executed search warrants on Thursday at the homes of Adiel O. Huertas, 18, and Jaheem Maxwell, 26.
“A firearm was located at their residence and Mr. Huertas and Mr. Maxwell were placed under arrest without incident,” the release stated.
Each were charged with carrying of firearms openly or concealed. Unable to post bail, set at $50,000 each, they were remanded to the John A. Bell Correctional Facility pending a Friday hearing in Superior Court.
According to the V.I. Police statement, at 10:13 p.m. on April 21, the 911 Emergency Call Center received reports of shots being fired in the Mutual Homes housing community.
“Additional information was disclosed to the responding officers that there was a gunshot victim at Mutual Homes. Contact was made with a witness who reported to the investigators that Mr. Adiel O. Huertas “Macho” and Mr. Jaheem A. Maxwell were the individuals that fired shots at them. Thereafter the investigation into the matter, a search warrant for Mr. Huertas’ and Mr. Maxwell’s residences were obtained and granted by the Superior Court Judge.”
Police on Thursday also arrested Angel Rosa Jr., 19, and a minor, who by law cannot be identified. According to police, on Oct. 10, 2022, the Rosa was caught on video as he burglarized the Heavy Materials Quarry located at Mount Pellier, Frederiksted.
Police said that on May 12, an arrest warrant was obtained from the Superior Court, and members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Special Operation Bureau executed it. Rosa was charged with third-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle and grand larceny. He was remanded to prison, unable to post his bail set at $25,000.
Police said during the search warrant, a minor was also arrested in connection with possession of a firearm.
“This matter is being handled by the Juvenile Division,” police said.