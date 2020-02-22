ST. CROIX — The Dominicanos in Action Community Group is celebrating the Dominican Republic’s independence.
Events kick off with a queen competition and coronation Sunday, and also include a gospel show and the much-anticipated Independence Day Parade and Celebration Village.
Dionisio Lorenzo, president of the organization, said he is excited as the upcoming events this weekend mark the 11th year of celebration on St. Croix. The events continue to grow as the involvement of Virgin Islanders increases, he said.
“Every year we get more entries, bigger entries and more participation across the community and not just with people from Santo Domingo roots,” Lorenzo said.
The upcoming celebration honors the Dominican Republic’s fight and subsequent independence from Haiti and Spain.
“As a people we had a lot of struggles and we lost a lot to gain our independence, so we are proud that we made the country better,” Lorenzo said.
The Dominican Independence War gave the Dominican Republic autonomy from Haiti on Feb. 27, 1844. The island was later taken over by Spain during a four-year period of colonial annexation, and once again fought for its independence that was won in August 1865.
Lorenzo, a St. Croix businessman, said Dominican Republic natives like himself continue to work in the community and give back. The week of activities, he said, is sure to be enjoyed by all as they honor the country and its bond with the territory.
Sunday’s Queen Competition will be held at 3 p.m. in the Juanita Gardine K-8 School auditorium.
Queen Committee chairperson Dinora Singh said three young ladies will compete for the title of Miss Virgin Islands/Dominican Republic Queen 2020.
They are Contestant No. 1 Tawana Moreno, Contestant No. 2 Lismar Jimenez and Contestant No. 3 Darlenys Rosario.
Additionally, Darianny Keys, who ran unopposed for the title of Virgin Islands/Dominican Republic Princess, will be crowned during the pageant.
Admission for the show is $5 for adults and children over 12.
The events will continue with a Gospel Explosion at 6 p.m. on Feb. 29 at the Sunny Isle amphitheater. The show will feature acts form the Dominican Republic, New York and the Virgin Islands, according to Lorenzo.
“It is going to be a really big show and everyone will have a good time with these artists,” he said.
The acts include Isabelle Valdez from the Dominican Republic, Ezekiel Williams from New York, Francisco Mejia from St. Thomas, Tamara Belardo from Sol de Justicia church on St. Croix and Juan Corea Devani alongside the University of the Virgin Islands Choir.
The parade, at 1:30 p.m. on March 1, will feature about 30 entries including queens, dancers, bands and troupes.
“This will be a great display of a mix of cultures because we are trying to teach our culture to the Crucians and we are learning and adopting some of their cultures too,” Lorenzo said.
Grand marshal Angel Jiminez will lead the parade from Basin Triangle, through downtown Christiansted and toward the village at the Canegata Ballpark, where booths and vendors will be set up and the party will continue.
“This will be really nice too,” Lorenzo said. “We will have lechoneros roasting the pigs on the spot, we will have lots of other food and toys and bouncies and lots of fun for the children and everyone.”
Festivities in the village will continue through midnight with music from Marino Castellano Band from the Dominican Republic, Ronny Soler from Puerto Rico and VIO Band of St. Croix.
For more information or to register a troupe for the parade, call Lorenzo at 340-277-6065.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.