ST. CROIX — Who will be Miss. St. Croix?
The answer won’t be known until Dec. 18, but come Sunday, the three young women vying for the coveted crown will take part in an initial segment of the pageant — interviewing with the competition’s judges.
Also known as the Crucian Christmas Festival Queen pageant, the winner will reign over the Festival events that began this month and continue through the early part of January.
This year marks the 70th anniversary of Festival and contestants Rynell Harris, Helena Gonsales and Kenaiya N. Henry will strut on stage beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 18 at Island Center for the Performing Arts under the theme: “Beauty, Talent and Intellect: Encompassing the Platinum Jubilee for Miss St. Croix 2022-2023.”
Essi Gaston, a former Festival queen, is chairing this year’s pageant.
“This is the 70th anniversary show so we have the opportunity to see some past royalty and just reflect on how far we have come in the pageant industry and where we want to be heading,” she said.
Harris, 23, is Contestant No. 1, and a 2017 graduate of St. Croix Educational Complex High School. Currently, she is a senior at Texas Southern University majoring in marketing with a minor in theater.
Harris said she decided to run for the Festival queen because she wanted to become an ambassador for St. Croix — and the territory as a whole.
Further, she wanted to be a part of the journey that bridges the cultural gap between her generation and others. As a marketing major, she wants to showcase the island of St. Croix for its people, beauty, history and culture.
Gonsales, 19, is Contestant No. 2 and a 2021 graduate of St. Croix Central High School. She is a 2022 graduate and valedictorian of Dental Assistant School of Atlanta, Ga.
Gonsales said competing for the title was important to her because she comes from a lineage of women who have been very involved with the many aspects of Festival including the Miss St. Croix pageant. Three members of her family have captured the title. She said it’s been her dream to become the “fourth crowned queen, continuing my family’s legacy.” She said she will use her title to inspire, educate and advocate for youth.
Henry, 19, is Contestant No. 3, and a 2021 graduate of Central Cabarrus High School who is currently a sophomore attending Winston Salem State University.
Competing in the Miss St. Croix Festival Queen pageant has always been her dream. She said she wants to be a voice for young girls in the community. Henry believes that regardless of a person’s place in life, time management is the key to being successful in achieving any goal.
Gaston said judging for the show will begin Saturday, when the contestants participate in the pre-pageant interviews. On Dec. 18, they will take to the stage to be judged in the following categories: introductory speech, ambassadorial cultural wear, ambassadorial platform presentation.
They will also compete in talent, evening wear and in a question and answer segment.
Gaston said a number of talents from the community will provide entertainment.
“It is going to be a great show. We have Blackest, Amal Bryson, Music in Motion Dance Studios and Caribbean Dance Company in addition to a special presentation to past queen Francillia Benjamin,” she said.
Tickets for the show are $30 in advance and are available at the Tourism Department’s office in Frederiksted and at Urban Threadz at the Sunny Isle Shopping Center.