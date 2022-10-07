Police arrested three women on Thursday in connection with an aggravated assault and robbery reported at CoCo’s Bar and Restaurant on St. Croix in November 2021.
According to police, on Nov. 12, 2021, the 911 emergency call center received a report of a robbery that occurred at the Coco’s Bar & Restaurant in Christiansted. Police investigated the complaint and found that Jazmin Linares 40, Jahmisha Bethelmie, 25 and Jahlisha Caul, 19 assaulted the victim at the bar and took property belonging to the victim during the assault.
Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Marine Unit arrested the three women after obtaining an arrest warrant signed on Sept. 9, by Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr., of the Superior Court. They were placed under arrest and remanded to the John A. Bell Correctional Facility pending their advice-of-rights hearing.
Linares was charged with second-degree robbery, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and aggravated assault and battery. Bethelmie and Caul were both charged with aggravated assault and battery; both women’s bail was set at $1,000. Linares’ bail was set at $75,000.00. All three women were unable to post bail.
At their advice-of-rights hearings Friday, Territorial Public Defender Kathryn Slade told Morris that none of the three women have prior convictions. Morris said Bethelmie and Caul may be released after signing $1,000 unsecured bonds each, meaning they would not have to post any cash. Linares is facing more serious felony charges, and Morris set her bond at $2,500 cash, ordering her to sign an unsecured bond for the remainder of the $75,000 bail. Morris arraigned the women, and each pleaded not guilty to all charges.
