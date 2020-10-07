Dear Editor:
In these uncertain times, most able-bodied residents are thinking about how to make ends meet. And, if you’re fortunate to be employed, you also want the certainty that you will be paid when your work is completed.
In the U.S. Virgin Islands, leaders work to avoid government payless paydays. As a former elected official, I also sat in many (Senate) budget meetings where we discussed these issues. This was not because we viewed government employees as a special or protected class, or considered above the private sector employees. We understood then — and it’s probably the case today — that if our government does not pay its employees for their previous two weeks for work performed, it would prove disastrous to the economy.
Equally damaging to the economy is a mounting government debt to numerous businesses in the Virgin Islands that continue to provide critical services to our community. They include garbage hauling and other companies that have completed services while payment is not rendered because officials claim the money just isn’t there or is reprioritized for other purposes. Keeping up with the headlines, we pretty much know what the priorities are — new select contracts and salary increases.
Think about it, scores of small businesses did not hesitate to come to the territory’s aid immediately following the twin hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. According to the V.I. Housing Finance Authority, “dozens and dozens” of businesses including plumbers, electricians, masons and small construction companies are collectively still waiting for payment of more than $230 million after having repaired approximately 6,500 homes. That money needs to be circulating in our economy now.
V.I. senators have publicly stated that scores of these small businesspeople have shared their stories of going bankrupt due to nonpayment for completed work. Others hung on a bit longer by selling off their resources just to meet payroll. Something is very wrong with that picture. Tens of thousands of residents were able to shelter in their homes as a result of these contractors’ work. As you read this piece, put yourself in the position of these businesses, contractors and employees who came to the territory’s aid when we needed them most.
I was formerly associated with one of the businesses that are owed. While this is no longer the case, I — like any Virgin Islander should – urge the payment of owed monies to these companies. Both the local and national government agencies associated with disaster recovery such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the V.I. Office of Disaster Recovery, along with VIHFA are currently touting their successes. Yet other federal agencies such as the U.S. Housing Urban Development are quietly urging for the continued “building of capacity” of local agencies that will produce the proper paperwork to bring the owed businesses current in pay.
The feds have repeatedly stated that the “capacity” they are referring to is arming the local agencies with staff that can competently manage the reimbursement process. This is not a local problem alone. V.I. senators have held hearings and questioned ad nauseum why it is that companies such as Witt O’Brien’s have been retained to work over the course of at least five years at a cost of $80 million per year.
Companies who have aided in the recovery still have not been paid nearly $300 million owed. U.S. leaders, led by Sen. John Kennedy from Louisiana, are investigating why this is and have publicly stated that they will follow up on the nonpayment of contractors — some that is almost 900 days past due.
Earlier this year, VIHFA Executive Director Daryl Griffith, said at a Senate hearing that the local match the federal government requested for the recovery work far exceeded what the territory could afford. He said the amount would have been equal to the territory’s annual budget and that it would have been impossible to match. Instead, he said that the local government was focused only on providing shelter to the thousands of residents who needed the assistance.
When contracts are signed, commitments are made and work is completed, payment must follow. In any type of agreement, your word is your bond and following through on your commitment once a contract is signed solidifies your reputation as honorable. It is time for the excuses to end and for all concerned to ensure these small businesses are paid the millions owed to them. Not only is it the right thing to do after all this time, but very important, in doing so, millions of dollars will flow into our community’s economy — monies that are desperately needed, especially during these difficult times.
— Janette Millin Young represented St. Thomas as a Virgin Islands senator and ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2018.