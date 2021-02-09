Dear Editor,
This is an open letter to V.I. residents.
I was a member of the Democratic Territorial Committee for years and active with the St. Thomas Democratic District Committee for years before that. Throughout that time, there were two issues that I wanted our government to address, but I was never able to convince them to take action. Perhaps, with your support, our senators will take this up and make the changes necessary to create a more effective Legislature for the Virgin Islands:
End or revise legislative preemption: Legislative preemption is an internal process in the Legislature under which the senator who first submits a bill on a particular subject has sole authority to pursue it via legislation. No other senator may submit a bill request on that subject.
This was intended to enable a senator to get credit with his or her voters for a popular bill they submit (and hopefully get enacted). However, legislative preemption developed into a way for a single senator to block legislation on a subject that said senator didn’t support. That senator would submit the bill request on the subject, blocking all other senators from doing so, and then do nothing with the bill.
A single, random senator should not have the power to block legislation that multiple senators — or a single senator — want to present to the rest of the Legislature for consideration.
Now, the reason that legislative preemption — as it was originally conceived — ever seemed like a good idea was based upon the flawed structure of our Legislature, which encourages a senator to focus primarily upon submitting bills that senator look good to voters — even bypassing other senators on the same island co-authoring or submitting a different version of the same bill. This leads us to my second issue.
Enact numbered seats in the Legislature: The easiest path to a more functional Legislature is to switch to numbered seats. As it stands now, we have not only a “jungle primary,” but also a “jungle general election,” in which the candidates with the top seven vote totals on each island and the top individual for the at-large Senate seat, are elected.
What this means is, regardless of party, all senators are not colleagues but competitors. This is not only during the jungle primary and jungle general election but throughout their time in office — seeking to find ways to make themselves stand out compared to the other six senators on St. Thomas or on St. Thomas and whether or not they’re in the same political party.
The existing system cripples the entire point of having political parties in the first place. As an example, a Democratic senator on St. Croix has little incentive to cooperate with other senators (including members of the same party) in the district.
Numbered seats eliminate this problem. The incumbent senators cease to be competitors if they each hold a numbered seat — whether in office or during the primary or general elections — as they remain colleagues because at no step in that process will they be campaigning against fellow incumbents.
The reality of this problem is made apparent by the fact that even though a majority of Democrats may win office in the Legislature, most times it almost never has a straight Democratic coalition in control. The actual majority that takes over control of the Legislature is almost always a coalition of Democrats and Independents and/or Independent Citizens Movement with some Democrats left out. This would be far less likely to occur if these senators were not in competition with one another in both the primary and general elections every two years. (As a practical matter, there is, to my mind, virtually nothing distinguishing the politics of Democrats, Independents, or ICMs, in the Virgin Islands).
In addition, because of our jungle primary and jungle general election systems, voters on St. Thomas and St. Croix are likely to attempt bullet votes or votes for maybe two to four candidates to push up their favorite candidates. In addition, numbered seats enable voters to target a senator they don’t want re-elected by voting for a challenger.
The alternative solution that many suggest is sub-districting. However, sub-districting is less likely to succeed because of the complications it poses to current incumbents who would have to enact such a change.
As we all know, sub-districting creates headaches regarding efforts at gerrymandering throughout the country, but more importantly for the Virgin Islands, some of our existing senators would likely end up in the same sub-district as one or more of the others, such that the senator would be competing against one or more other incumbents in the next election.
In fact, depending upon where the lines are drawn and where the senators live, there could be three or more incumbent senators running for a single seat or multiple pairs of senators competing for single incumbent seats for different subdistricts. Most senators would not vote for sub-districting if they would be put in that situation.
— Mark Hodge, St. Thomas.