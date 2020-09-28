The shocking report of seniors being abandoned by families at Virgin Islands hospitals is cringe worthy, but nothing new. For years, incapacitated adults and sick babies (hospital border babies) have shared this fate. It’s a sad but true reality of our limited resources.
Families, many well-meaning, who would wish to take their seniors home, simply can’t. The truth is, many households are not equipped to handle daily medical and physical needs of elderly relatives when they themselves have to go to work. Paying caretakers is reserved for the few with resources most do not have. We lack availability of skilled nursing care facilities and the few places we do have for placements have wait lists. Placements stateside are limited and during the pandemic have not been realistic. It’s also never a first choice, separating the elderly from their families when they need them most.
Solving this problem for a small community is not easy. It’s an expensive, complex issue. However, housing people at hospitals and acute care facilities for a huge fiscal deficient is also self-defeating. Professional brainstorming is needed, perhaps consulting experts stateside who have dealt with these same crises before.
Figuring out a solution may require expertise we do not have here. Every idea needs to be given an examination because kicking this issue down the road decade after decades is getting us nowhere.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi.