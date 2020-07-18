If I started this column by saying, “Y’all, I’m tired…” there are so many things I could mean. If I said, ‘I’m sick and tired,’ that would narrow it down for some of you.
I’ll give you a sense of where I’m coming from. If I said, “I’m tired, tired, tired,” most of you could surmise my frame of mind and general emotional state. So, when I tell you that this week has got me feeling tired in my bones and weary in my soul, I know some of you feel me and know exactly what I mean.
Another life lost to gun violence. Another journey that could have led to greatness ended before it had a chance to even begin. Another name added to the list too soon. Another light, this time named Aaron, extinguished. This time, as with other times, I’ve been mesmerized by how one act can create so many ripples.
The ripples of what that person’s life could have been. It is sad when a person who has shown so much promise or who has given so generously of themselves gets killed. Someone we can point to and say they were a hero or they were a bright point on which we could hang our hopes. When they die, we are overwhelmed at the loss, not just of who they were but who they could have grown to be. We feel robbed of the fulfillment of the potential we saw in them. We are angry that the world didn’t get to experience more of their gifts.
It is a harder sell, but equally as sad, when someone who is what some would consider flawed, is killed. If they lived a life led by crime or violence, it can be hard to get past the feelings of retribution to see the tragedy of the loss. But we don’t know what their life could have been. We don’t know if a moment could have come that would have turned it all around.
One act creates ripples of destruction for the families who are left to deal with the loss. When a life is taken we are diverted to a path that, while it may bring great things, we will never know what we missed out on or how that life would have created new generations.
I have older people in my life who will remind me that all things happen for a reason.
I don’t know about y’all, but I’m tired. Sick and tired.
Yet here we are. Mourning the life of a young man. Dealing with the fact that there are murderers in our midst who act with impunity. Facing a pandemic, economic uncertainty, racial strife, political upheaval, possible weather events and just the day to day that is life and grieving.
These are the times when we are supposed to pull together as a community, marshal our talents, combine and collaborate and seek new answers to age-old problems .
And yet here I feel like I am preaching to the choir. I feel like the chances of those needing to hear it reading this are small. But they aren’t zero.
If I can make a difference with my words in the debate on gun violence, I only offer this: Please stop and think. Before you take a life, pause just a moment. Before you fire a gun in anger please try and see the consequences of your possible action. Stop and think of the ripples you will create. Think of how the action will affect you, your direct victim and the countless other victims you will create. Think of the chaos you could cause if you miss your intended target. Ask yourself if pulling the trigger is the best way to solve your problem or express your anger.
I’m tired and I don’t know if the way I have to contribute, my words, is even helping. I’m tired and I feel like I’m screaming in a void. I’m tired but I won’t rest. I will offer what I have and add it to what others have to offer and hope that at some point we will hit the right combination of words and actions, thoughts and prayers, laws and consequences that will bring about real change.
— Mariel Blake is a Daily News columnist. She can be reached at warriorgriotspeaks@gmail.com.