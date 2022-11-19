As Thanksgiving approaches, food drives and fundraisers are in full swing to help make a difference in the community.
Today, for example, the Family Resource Center is holding its Fall Food Drive at Cost-U-Less.
Today, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. staff from the Family Resource Center will be outside the store front, giving shoppers the opportunity to donate non-perishable foods to help someone get their next meal – and not only on Thanksgiving, to Anya Stuart, FRC executive director, said.
The agency has collected as much as up to $4,000 worth of groceries and merchandise during the span of hours.
“The food drive helps replenish our pantries to provide food four our victims [of domestic violence] because often they leave with no food or, in the case of babies, no Pampers or wipes,” she said. “Often whatever is donated goes back into the community, as we have people who stop in just to have someone to listen, and during that time we learn they may not have had a meal and so we can offer up something,”
FRC will also join various organizations in fundraising efforts during #GivingTuesday, observed Nov. 29 this year. The day is designed to encourage generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation and support for communities and nonprofits worldwide. Virgin Islanders are being asked to show their support by giving to a number of participating local nonprofits. In addition to today’s food drive, the group is fundraising as part of #Giving Tuesday. Founded in 2012, it is a global movement that inspires people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
Anything donated can have an impact on someone’s life.
“We use this unrestricted fund for victims of domestic violence – we may have to pay for a hotel room or a plane ticket to get the individual to a safe place,” Stuart said.
According to an FRC statement, “a generous donor is willing to match the amount donated up to $20,000.”
Other groups including the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix as well as the Humane Society, My Brother’s Workshop, and Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands on St. Thomas, also have fundraising matches.
At My Brother’s Workshop, contributions will be matched – up to $25,000 — by the Sheehan Family, Kewsick Insurance and 183 Media.
At the Humane Society, the overall goal is $35,000. According to a released statement, Red Hook Agencies, Inc will match donations up to $10,000, donated to the agency by Nov. 29.
“This is the biggest day in nonprofit fundraising, and we know that with your love of animals and your support for our mission, we can count on you again,” according to a statement from the Humane Society.
The agency said the funds “will allow us to keep our doors open and continue our mission” to maintain suitable facilities for the care, assistance, housing and disposition of abandoned animals.
CFVI meanwhile is celebrating its 31st anniversary by encouraging residents to consider joining CFVI Angels.
“We have seen the power of generosity be a catalyst for change in the Virgin Islands through the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands’ (CFVI) Angels community, the largest philanthropic network in the USVI. Won’t you join us?” CFVI’s Dee Baecher-Brown said in a released statement. “Help us celebrate #Giving Tuesday and CFVI’s 31st Anniversary! Your donation of $500 or more directly enhances the wellbeing of our community.”
According to the statement, the donations allow the CFVI “to administer more than 150 charitable funds, programs and initiatives that are providing a wide variety of essential services to the Virgin Islands.”
Since its establishment in 1990, CFVI has awarded $47 million in grants, scholarships, and services for organizations and initiatives benefiting USVI residents, ensuring opportunity and sustainability for current and future generations.
For details on how to donate visit the website of the organizations.